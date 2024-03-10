English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees Impressive Growth On Day 2; Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024

By
ENT LIVE Updates Shaitaan Sees Impressive Growth On Day 2

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and is doing wonders at the box office. After witnessing a decent start, Shaitaan saw a good growth of over 20% on day 2 of release.

On the other hand, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková has won the title Miss World 2024 after beating 115 contestants from across the world

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 10, 2024, 11:32 am IST

    Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková Crowned As Miss World 2024

    After beating around 115 contestants from across the world, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková has managed to clinch the Miss World 2024 title while Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was announced as the first runner up of the beauty pageant. Meanwhile, Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, made it to the top 8.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

  • Mar 10, 2024, 10:14 am IST

    Ajay Devgn Starrer Shaitaan Maintains A Strong Hold On Day 2

    Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which opened to rave reviews from the audience, became the second highest opener of the year. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan saw a growth of 23% in collections and minted Rs 18.75 crores and took the overall collections to Rs 33.5 crores

Comments

Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 9:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 10, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: shaitaan miss world 2024

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X