ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees Impressive Growth On Day 2; Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024

To
begin
with,
On
the
other
hand,
Mar
10,
2024,
11:32
am
IST
Czech
Republic's
Krystyna
Pyszková
Crowned
As
Miss
World
2024
After
beating
around
115
contestants
from
across
the
world,
Czech
Republic's
Krystyna
Pyszková
has
managed
to
clinch
the
Miss
World
2024
title
while
Yasmina
Zaytoun
from
Lebanon
was
announced
as
the
first
runner
up
of
the
beauty
pageant.
Meanwhile,
Sini
Shetty,
the
winner
of
Femina
Miss
India
World
2022,
made
it
to
the
top
8.
Ajay
Devgn
Starrer
Shaitaan
Maintains
A
Strong
Hold
On
Day
2
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan,
which
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience,
became
the
second
highest
opener
of
the
year.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
saw
a
growth
of
23%
in
collections
and
minted
Rs
18.75
crores
and
took
the
overall
collections
to
Rs
33.5
crores
Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 9:28 [IST]