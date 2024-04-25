English Edition
Entertainment LIVE Blog: Arti Singh To Tie The Knot Today; Salman Khan Poses With SLB At Heeramandi Premiere

Entertainment Live Blog: As you sip into your morning cup of chai/coffee, Filmibeat is all set to take care of your daily dose of entertainment so that you don't miss out on anything exciting that is happening in the showbiz world. We bring you all the latest gossips, box office report cards, thrilling movie updates and what not...

To begin with, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is getting hitched today. The former Bigg Boss contestant is tying the knot with entrepreneur Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Pics and videos from her pre-wedding celebrations had gone viral on the internet.

On the other hand, the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Heeramandi series took place yesterday (April 24) in Mumbai and it was a star-studded event. From Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to rumoured love birds, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal and Rekha, among others, attended the event.

Check out all the live updates below:

  • Apr 25, 2024, 8:41 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan Receives The Latea Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

    Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has been honoured with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2024 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha for his tireless contribution to the music, art and social work. Music maestro AR Rahman and actor Randeep Hooda, along with other big personalities, presented the award to the veteran actor.

  • Apr 25, 2024, 7:48 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE News: Arti Singh To Tie The Knot With Dipak Chauhan Today

    Actress Arti Singh, who appeared in multiple TV shows, is all set to get married to successful entrepreneur Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai today (April 25). Arti's 'mamu', Govinda is said to be expected to attend the wedding. However, he had skipped all the pre-wedding celebrations of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

  • Apr 25, 2024, 7:43 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Attends Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Premiere Amid Feud Rumours

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar series had its premiere last night (April 24) in Mumbai. Apart from the star-studded cast, several big names from the Bollywood industry marked their presence. Amid feud rumours, Salman Khan attended the premiere and also happily struck a pose with Bhansali.

Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 7:36 [IST]
