Entertainment LIVE Blog: Arti Singh To Tie The Knot Today; Salman Khan Poses With SLB At Heeramandi Premiere

Entertainment
Live
Blog:
As
you
sip
into
your
morning
cup
of
chai/coffee,
Filmibeat
is
all
set
to
take
care
of
your
daily
dose
of
entertainment
so
that
you
don't
miss
out
on
anything
exciting
that
is
happening
in
the
showbiz
world.
We
bring
you
all
the
latest
gossips,
box
office
report
cards,
thrilling
movie
updates
and
what
not...
To
begin
with,
comedian-actor
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister
Arti
Singh
is
getting
hitched
today.
The
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
is
tying
the
knot
with
entrepreneur
Dipak
Chauhan
at
the
ISKCON
Temple
in
Mumbai.
Pics
and
videos
from
her
pre-wedding
celebrations
had
gone
viral
on
the
internet.
On
the
other
hand,
the
premiere
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
much-anticipated
Heeramandi
series
took
place
yesterday
(April
24)
in
Mumbai
and
it
was
a
star-studded
event.
From
Salman
Khan,
Alia
Bhatt
to
rumoured
love
birds,
Ananya
Panday-Aditya
Roy
Kapur,
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Rekha,
among
others,
attended
the
event.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
below:
Apr
25,
2024,
8:41
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE:
Amitabh
Bachchan
Receives
The
Latea
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Award
Amitabh
Bachchan,
the
Shahenshah
of
Bollywood,
has
been
honoured
with
the
prestigious
Lata
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Award
2024
at
the
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Natyagriha
for
his
tireless
contribution
to
the
music,
art
and
social
work.
Music
maestro
AR
Rahman
and
actor
Randeep
Hooda,
along
with
other
big
personalities,
presented
the
award
to
the
veteran
actor.
Entertainment
LIVE
News:
Arti
Singh
To
Tie
The
Knot
With
Dipak
Chauhan
Today
Actress
Arti
Singh,
who
appeared
in
multiple
TV
shows,
is
all
set
to
get
married
to
successful
entrepreneur
Dipak
Chauhan
at
the
ISKCON
Temple
in
Mumbai
today
(April
25).
Arti's
'mamu',
Govinda
is
said
to
be
expected
to
attend
the
wedding.
However,
he
had
skipped
all
the
pre-wedding
celebrations
of
the
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant.
Apr
25,
2024,
7:43
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
Salman
Khan
Attends
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Heeramandi
Premiere
Amid
Feud
Rumours
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
magnum
opus
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
series
had
its
premiere
last
night
(April
24)
in
Mumbai.
Apart
from
the
star-studded
cast,
several
big
names
from
the
Bollywood
industry
marked
their
presence.
Amid
feud
rumours,
Salman
Khan
attended
the
premiere
and
also
happily
struck
a
pose
with
Bhansali.