Entertainment LIVE Blog: BB13 Stars Attend Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony; Do Aur Do Pyaar Beats LSD 2 On Tuesday

Entertainment
LIVE
Blog:
It's
just
the
mid-week
and
the
showbiz
world
is
already
abuzz
with
new
exciting
updates.
Don't
worry...
Filmibeat
is
here
to
take
care
of
your
daily
dose
of
entertainment
so
that
you
don't
miss
out
on
what's
happening
in
the
tinseltown.
As
we
enjoy
our
morning
cup
of
chai/coffee
and
get
ready
for
the
day,
let's
catch
up
on
the
latest
thrilling
updates,
juicy
gossips,
box
office
report
cards
and
more...
To
begin
with,
Arti
Singh-Dipak
Chauhan
had
their
Sangeet
ceremony
last
night
and
it
was
a
mini
Bigg
Boss
13
reunion.
From
Rashami
Desai,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
to
Paras
Chhabra,
Mahira
Sharma
and
Vishal
Aditya
Singh
among
others
attended
the
celebrations.
On
the
other
hand,
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
&
Sendhil
Ramaurthy's
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
continued
to
thrash
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
on
Tuesday.
Both
the
films
released
in
cinemas
on
April
19.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
below:
Apr
24,
2024,
10:19
am
IST
Entertainment
Live
News:
Vicky
Kaushal's
Look
As
Chhatrapati
Sambhaji
Maharaj
In
Chhava
Goes
Viral
Vicky
Kaushal's
first
look
from
the
sets
of
his
upcoming
movie
'Chhava'
recently
got
leaked.
The
fans
are
totally
gushing
over
the
actor's
viral
look
as
Chhatrapati
Sambhaji
Maharaj.
In
the
leaked
viral
pics,
Vicky
is
seen
with
a
long
beard,
moustache,
and
long
hair
tied
up
in
a
bun.
Entertainment
LIVE:
Pushpa
2
First
Single
Promo
To
Be
Dropped
Today
After
treating
the
fans
with
Pushpa
2
teaser,
the
makers
are
all
set
to
treat
the
Allu
Arjun
fans
with
it's
first
song
promo.
Allu
Arjun,
Rashmika
Mandanna
&
Fahadh
Faasil
starrer
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule's
first
single
titled
'Pushpa
Pushpa'
lyrical
promo
to
be
dropped
today
(Wednesday,
April
24)
at
4:05
pm
Apr
24,
2024,
8:52
am
IST
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Stays
Way
Ahead
Of
LSD
2
On
Tuesday
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
&
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
continues
to
beat
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
at
the
box
office.
On
day
5
(Tuesday),
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com
raked
in
around
Rs
26
lakhs,
while
LSD
2
collected
Rs
8
lakhs
only.
Apr
24,
2024,
8:31
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE
Update:
Bigg
Boss
13
Stars
Attend
Arti
Singh-Dipak
Chauhan's
Sangeet
Ceremony
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan
hosted
a
starry
Sangeet
ceremony
last
night
and
it
felt
like
a
mini
Bigg
Boss
13
reunion.
Arti's
co-contestants
Rashami
Desai,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
Paras
Chhabra,
Mahira
Sharma,
Vishal
Aditya
Singh,
Shefali
Jariwala,
and
Hindustani
Bhau
put
their
best
fashion
foot
forward
and
attended
the
fun-filled
bash.