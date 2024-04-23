English Edition
Entertainment LIVE Blog: Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 Fail 1st Monday Test; Arushi Sharma Drops Wedding Pics

Entertainment Live Blog: It's the Tuesday morning and the entertainment world is already buzzing with new exciting updates. As you enjoy your cup of morning chai and get ready for the day, Filmibeat brings you latest updates from the showbiz world. From box office report cards to juicy gossips, thrilling deets and what not! You won't be missing out on anything that's happening in the tinseltown... We've got you covered!

To begin with, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 failed its 1st Monday test miserably. Both the films witnessed major drop in box office numbers on day 3.

On the other hand, Arushi Sharma, who won hearts with her performance in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal (2020), has dropped stunning pictures from her fairytale-like wedding with beau Vaibhav Vishant.

Check out all the live updates below:

  • Apr 23, 2024, 11:49 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant To Tie The Knot In A Multi-Crore Property In London

    After the 3-day pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant to tie the knot in July. As per reports, one of the wedding functions will be held at the Stroke Park estate in the UK. The heritage property reportedly costs Rs 529 CRORES! While the information about the theme of the function that is being hosted in Stroka Park has been kept under wraps as of now, it is bein speculated to be a cocktail or sangeet night.

  • Apr 23, 2024, 10:51 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE Update: Govinda Skips Arti Sing's Haldi Ceremony

    Krushna Abhishek's sister-actor Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25. The bride-to-be recently shared some stunning pics and videos from her vibrant Haldi ceremony. While Arti's close friends and TV celebs attended the celebration, her 'mama' Govinda gave it a miss.

  • Apr 23, 2024, 10:10 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE News: Amitabh Bachchan Buys New Property In Alibaug For THIS Whopping Amount

    Amitabh Bachchan has recently purchased a 10,000 sq ft land in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The actor has paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores for the property. As per reports, it was registered last week and the transaction was completed with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

  • Apr 23, 2024, 9:12 am IST

    Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers One Gun Used In Salman Khan House Firing Incident

    The Mumbai crime branch officials have recovered one gun and some cartridges used in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence from Tapi river in Surat. As per ANI, the search for the other gun is still underway. Reportedly, two guns were involved in the firing case.

  • Apr 23, 2024, 8:31 am IST

    Entertainment LIVE: '12th Fail' Wins Best Film At Toulouse Film Festival 2024

    Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' - co-starring Medha Shankar and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra - continues to win all the love and appreciation across the nation. Based on the life of the IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, '12th Fail' has won the Best Film award at 9th edition of the Toulouse Indian Film Festival 2024. The film was nominated amongst 15 other other films from all languages across India.

  • Apr 23, 2024, 7:46 am IST

    Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 Witness Sharp Drop On 1st Monday

    Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2, both the films hit theatres on April 19, witnessed a major drop in its box office numbers on 1st Monday. According to Sacnilk, Vidya-Pratik's rom-com raked in Rs 25 lakhs (early estimates), while Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 managed to collect Rs 8 lakhs (approx.) only.

  • Apr 23, 2024, 7:41 am IST

    Entertainment Live Updates: Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma Drops Pics From Her Wedding With Vaibhav Vishant

    Love Aaj Kal fame Arushi Sharma treated her fans with beautiful pictures from her dreamy wedding with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. The duo tied the knot in a cozy ceremony on April 18, 2024, in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing a set of stunning pics from her special day, Arushi wrote, "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024 In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings. 🙏🏻"

