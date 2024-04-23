Entertainment LIVE Blog: Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 Fail 1st Monday Test; Arushi Sharma Drops Wedding Pics

Entertainment
Live
Blog:
It's
the
Tuesday
morning
and
the
entertainment
world
is
already
buzzing
with
new
exciting
updates.
As
you
enjoy
your
cup
of
morning
chai
and
get
ready
for
the
day,
Filmibeat
brings
you
latest
updates
from
the
showbiz
world.
From
box
office
report
cards
to
juicy
gossips,
thrilling
deets
and
what
not!
You
won't
be
missing
out
on
anything
that's
happening
in
the
tinseltown...
We've
got
you
covered!
To
begin
with,
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
much-anticipated
sequel,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
failed
its
1st
Monday
test
miserably.
Both
the
films
witnessed
major
drop
in
box
office
numbers
on
day
3.
On
the
other
hand,
Arushi
Sharma,
who
won
hearts
with
her
performance
in
Kartik
Aaryan-Sara
Ali
Khan's
Love
Aaj
Kal
(2020),
has
dropped
stunning
pictures
from
her
fairytale-like
wedding
with
beau
Vaibhav
Vishant.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
below:
Apr
23,
2024,
11:49
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE:
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant
To
Tie
The
Knot
In
A
Multi-Crore
Property
In
London
After
the
3-day
pre-wedding
gala
in
Jamnagar,
Anant
Ambani
&
Radhika
Merchant
to
tie
the
knot
in
July.
As
per
reports,
one
of
the
wedding
functions
will
be
held
at
the
Stroke
Park
estate
in
the
UK.
The
heritage
property
reportedly
costs
Rs
529
CRORES!
While
the
information
about
the
theme
of
the
function
that
is
being
hosted
in
Stroka
Park
has
been
kept
under
wraps
as
of
now,
it
is
bein
speculated
to
be
a
cocktail
or
sangeet
night.
Apr
23,
2024,
10:51
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE
Update:
Govinda
Skips
Arti
Sing's
Haldi
Ceremony
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister-actor
Arti
Singh
is
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
Dipak
Chauhan
on
April
25.
The
bride-to-be
recently
shared
some
stunning
pics
and
videos
from
her
vibrant
Haldi
ceremony.
While
Arti's
close
friends
and
TV
celebs
attended
the
celebration,
her
'mama'
Govinda
gave
it
a
miss.
Entertainment
LIVE
News:
Amitabh
Bachchan
Buys
New
Property
In
Alibaug
For
THIS
Whopping
Amount
Amitabh
Bachchan
has
recently
purchased
a
10,000
sq
ft
land
in
Alibaug,
Maharashtra.
The
actor
has
paid
a
whopping
amount
of
Rs
10
crores
for
the
property.
As
per
reports,
it
was
registered
last
week
and
the
transaction
was
completed
with
The
House
of
Abhinandan
Lodha
(HoABL).
Apr
23,
2024,
9:12
am
IST
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
Recovers
One
Gun
Used
In
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Incident
The
Mumbai
crime
branch
officials
have
recovered
one
gun
and
some
cartridges
used
in
the
firing
incident
outside
Salman
Khan's
residence
from
Tapi
river
in
Surat.
As
per
ANI,
the
search
for
the
other
gun
is
still
underway.
Reportedly,
two
guns
were
involved
in
the
firing
case.
Firing
incident
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
residence
on
April
14
|
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
has
recovered
a
gun
and
some
live
cartridges
used
in
the
firing
outside
Salman
Khan's
house
from
Tapi
River
in
Surat.
The
search
for
another
gun
is
underway:
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
Entertainment
LIVE:
'12th
Fail'
Wins
Best
Film
At
Toulouse
Film
Festival
2024
Vikrant
Massey's
'12th
Fail'
-
co-starring
Medha
Shankar
and
directed
by
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
-
continues
to
win
all
the
love
and
appreciation
across
the
nation.
Based
on
the
life
of
the
IPS
Manoj
Kumar
Sharma,
'12th
Fail'
has
won
the
Best
Film
award
at
9th
edition
of
the
Toulouse
Indian
Film
Festival
2024.
The
film
was
nominated
amongst
15
other
other
films
from
all
languages
across
India.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
&
LSD
2
Witness
Sharp
Drop
On
1st
Monday
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
LSD
2,
both
the
films
hit
theatres
on
April
19,
witnessed
a
major
drop
in
its
box
office
numbers
on
1st
Monday.
According
to
Sacnilk,
Vidya-Pratik's
rom-com
raked
in
Rs
25
lakhs
(early
estimates),
while
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
managed
to
collect
Rs
8
lakhs
(approx.)
only.
Apr
23,
2024,
7:41
am
IST
Entertainment
Live
Updates:
Love
Aaj
Kal's
Arushi
Sharma
Drops
Pics
From
Her
Wedding
With
Vaibhav
Vishant
Love
Aaj
Kal
fame
Arushi
Sharma
treated
her
fans
with
beautiful
pictures
from
her
dreamy
wedding
with
casting
director
Vaibhav
Vishant.
The
duo
tied
the
knot
in
a
cozy
ceremony
on
April
18,
2024,
in
Himachal
Pradesh.
Sharing
a
set
of
stunning
pics
from
her
special
day,
Arushi
wrote,
"Forever
etched
in
the
fabric
of
time-18.04.2024
In
a
quiet
corner
of
the
world,
with
the
mountains
as
our
witness
we
whispered
promises
in
each
other’s
tender
embrace.
Thank
you
everyone
for
filling
our
hearts
with
so
much
joy
and
blessings.
🙏🏻"