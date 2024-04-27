Entertainment Live Blog: LOC Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi In Salman Khan Firing Case; Ruslaan Sees Low Opening

Entertainment
LIVE
Blog:
It's
the
weekend
morning
and
the
showbiz
world
is
alredy
abuzz
with
new
exciting
updates.
Sit
back
and
relax
as
Filmibeat
is
here
to
take
care
of
your
daily
dose
of
Entertainment.
From
latest
hot
gossips
to
box
office
reports
cards,
thrilling
movie
updates
and
what
not...
we
bring
you
all
the
the
fresh
deets
from
the
Entertainment
world
so
that
you
don't
miss
out
on
what's
happening
in
the
tinseltown.
To
begin
with,
a
lookout
circular
(LOC)
has
been
issued
against
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bihsnoi
in
conenction
with
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case
that
took
place
outside
Galaxy
Apartments
on
April
11,
2024.
On
the
other
hand,
Aayush
Sharma's
latest
actioner,
Ruslaan
opens
on
a
dull
note
at
the
box
office.
The
actioner,
directed
by
Karan
Butani,
hit
cinemas
on
April
26.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
below:
Apr
27,
2024,
7:44
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE:
Aayush
Sharma's
Ruslaan
Scores
Low
On
Day
1
Actor
Aayush
Sharma,
who
is
married
to
Salman
Khan's
sister
Arpita
Khan
Sharma,
had
promoted
his
latest
release,
Ruslaan,
extensively.
Directed
by
Karan
Butani,
the
actioner
had
an
underwhelming
opening
at
the
box
office.
As
per
Sacnilk,
the
film
collected
Rs
60
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
day
1
(Friday,
April
26).
Apr
27,
2024,
7:38
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE
Update:
Lookout
Notice
Issued
Against
Gangster
Lawrence
Bihsnoi's
Brother
Anmol
In
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
There
is
a
new
development
in
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case.
A
lookout
circular
(LOC)
has
been
filed
against
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
in
connection
with
the
firing
incident
outside
Salman's
Galaxy
Apartments
on
April
14.
The
Mumbai
Crime
branch
sent
a
letter
to
the
Home
Ministry
requesting
a
lookout
circular.
Previously,
Anmol
had
claimed
responsibility
for
the
shooting
incident
outside
Khan's
residence.
Look
out
notice
(LOC
)issued
against
Anmol
Bishnoi,
younger
brother
of
jailed
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi
in
connection
with
the
firing
incident
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
residence
on
April
14:
Mumbai
Police