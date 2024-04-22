English Edition
Entertainment Live Blog: Pankaj Tripathi Sister's Health Update; Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 See Growth On Weekend

Entertainment LIVE Blog: And it's the Morning morning again! The day has barely started and the entertainment world is already buzzing with thrilling updates... Don't worry, we have got you covered. As you enjoy a hot and pleasant chai whille getting ready for the new week, Filmibeat brings you latest gossips, box office report cards, exciting deets from the showbiz world and what not!

To begin with, Pankaj Tripathi is reportedly trying to move her sister Sarita Tiwari to a Kolkata hospital for further treatment post the fatal accident on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. While Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari passed away upon reaching the hospital, the actor's sister was in a critical condition.

On the other hand, Vidya BalanPratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Bannerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 witnessed growth in box office numbers during the weekend after a dull opening.

Check out all the live updates below:

  • Apr 22, 2024, 8:01 am IST

    Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 Witness Significant Growth During 1st Weekend

    Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had a decent growth in box office number during its 1st weekend. While Do Aur Do Pyaar collected Rs 2.65 cr (early estimates) in its 1st weekend, LSD 2 minted around 72 lakhs in 3 days.

  • Apr 22, 2024, 7:56 am IST

    Pankaj Tripathi's Sister To Be Moved To Kolkata Hospital Post Accident

    Actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari met with a fatal accident near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad while reportedly heading towards West Bengal from Bihar to see Tripthi's shooting. As per latest reports, the actor is trying to move her sister to a Kolkata hospital for further treatment. While the actor's brother-in-law lost his life due to the accident, Sarita sustained a leg fracture and a jaw injury. The injured couple was admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 7:45 [IST]
