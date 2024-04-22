Entertainment Live Blog: Pankaj Tripathi Sister's Health Update; Do Aur Do Pyaar & LSD 2 See Growth On Weekend

Entertainment
And
it's
the
Morning
morning
again!
The
day
has
barely
started
and
the
entertainment
world
is
already
buzzing
with
thrilling
updates...
Don't
worry,
we
have
got
you
covered.
As
you
enjoy
a
hot
and
pleasant
chai
whille
getting
ready
for
the
new
week,
Filmibeat
brings
you
latest
gossips,
box
office
report
cards,
exciting
deets
from
the
showbiz
world
and
what
not!
To
begin
with,
Pankaj
Tripathi
is
reportedly
trying
to
move
her
sister
Sarita
Tiwari
to
a
Kolkata
hospital
for
further
treatment
post
the
fatal
accident
on
the
Delhi-Kolkata
National
Highway-2.
While
Tripathi's
brother-in-law
Rajesh
Tiwari
passed
away
upon
reaching
the
hospital,
the
actor's
sister
was
in
a
critical
condition.
On
the
other
hand,
Vidya
BalanPratik
Gandhi's
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Dibakar
Bannerjee-Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
witnessed
growth
in
box
office
numbers
during
the
weekend
after
a
dull
opening.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
below:
Apr
22,
2024,
8:01
am
IST
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
&
LSD
2
Witness
Significant
Growth
During
1st
Weekend
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy's
latest
rom-com,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
Dibakar
Banerjee-Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
much-anticipated
sequel,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
had
a
decent
growth
in
box
office
number
during
its
1st
weekend.
While
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
collected
Rs
2.65
cr
(early
estimates)
in
its
1st
weekend,
LSD
2
minted
around
72
lakhs
in
3
days.
Apr
22,
2024,
7:56
am
IST
Pankaj
Tripathi's
Sister
To
Be
Moved
To
Kolkata
Hospital
Post
Accident
Actor
Pankaj
Tripathi's
sister
Sarita
Tiwari
and
brother-in-law
Rajesh
Tiwari
met
with
a
fatal
accident
near
Nirsa
Chowk
on
GT
Road
in
Dhanbad
while
reportedly
heading
towards
West
Bengal
from
Bihar
to
see
Tripthi's
shooting.
As
per
latest
reports,
the
actor
is
trying
to
move
her
sister
to
a
Kolkata
hospital
for
further
treatment.
While
the
actor's
brother-in-law
lost
his
life
due
to
the
accident,
Sarita
sustained
a
leg
fracture
and
a
jaw
injury.
The
injured
couple
was
admitted
to
Shahid
Nirmal
Mahto
Medical
College
Hospital
(SNMMCH)
in
Dhanbad.
pic.twitter.com/ZTqJCZrxz5