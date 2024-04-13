Entertainment Live Updates: BMCM Beats Maidaan On Day 2; 12th Fail Completes 25 Weeks In Theatres

Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra's
12th
Fail
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
adored
films
of
2023,
garnering
continued
affection
and
acclaim
from
audiences.
Starring
Vikrant
Massey
in
the
lead
role,
the
film
not
only
triumphed
at
the
box
office
but
also
made
a
significant
impact
on
OTT
platforms.
Having
made
waves
in
India
since
its
release,
12th
Fail
has
now
reached
another
milestone
by
completing
its
25-week
run
in
theaters,
marking
a
silver
jubilee
achievement.
Breaking
records,
it
becomes
the
first
film
in
23
years
to
achieve
this
feat.
Actor
Vikrant
Massey
expressed
his
gratitude
on
Instagram,
acknowledging
the
audience's
role
in
making
this
achievement
possible,
saying,
"Thank
you,
audiences,
for
bringing
our
dream
to
life.
YOU
are
truly
responsible
for
this
success.
Much
love."