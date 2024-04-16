EXCLUSIVE! After Yimmy Yimmy Success, Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Busy With New Projects- Details Inside

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is a fan favourite, attracting the audience with her talent and charisma. Her recent song- Yimmy Yimmy has become a nationwide trend, with people all over the country copying Jacqueline's dance moves. As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects- Fateh and Welcome to the Jungle, a source spoke about Jacqueline's busy schedule and other work.

A source revealed that Jacqueline has been working non-stop and has had a packed schedule since the last few weeks- "Jacqueline has taken on multiple projects. With the success of her recent song- Yimmy Yimmy, and upcoming movies Fateh and Welcome to the Jungle, Jacqueline has been working non-stop! Moreover, she has an exciting new project that fans should really look forward to."

Being a well-rounded actress, Jacqueline is also well known for her amazing dance moves that set the dance floor on fire as well as her dedicated work towards animal welfare with her foundation- YOLO. Jacqueline was recently spotted at the airport, jetting off for other ongoing projects.

Since the last few months she has been working tirelessly from acting on set to dance rehearsals for her recent song to endless work trips, Jacqueline does it all!