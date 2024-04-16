EXCLUSIVE! After Yimmy Yimmy Success, Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Busy With New Projects- Details Inside

In
the
glamorous
world
of
Bollywood,
Jacqueline
Fernandez
is
a
fan
favourite,
attracting
the
audience
with
her
talent
and
charisma.
Her
recent
song-
Yimmy
Yimmy
has
become
a
nationwide
trend,
with
people
all
over
the
country
copying
Jacqueline's
dance
moves.
As
fans
eagerly
anticipate
her
upcoming
projects-
Fateh
and
Welcome
to
the
Jungle,
a
source
spoke
about
Jacqueline's
busy
schedule
and
other
work.
A
source
revealed
that
Jacqueline
has
been
working
non-stop
and
has
had
a
packed
schedule
since
the
last
few
weeks-
"Jacqueline
has
taken
on
multiple
projects.
With
the
success
of
her
recent
song-
Yimmy
Yimmy,
and
upcoming
movies
Fateh
and
Welcome
to
the
Jungle,
Jacqueline
has
been
working
non-stop!
Moreover,
she
has
an
exciting
new
project
that
fans
should
really
look
forward
to."
Being
a
well-rounded
actress,
Jacqueline
is
also
well
known
for
her
amazing
dance
moves
that
set
the
dance
floor
on
fire
as
well
as
her
dedicated
work
towards
animal
welfare
with
her
foundation-
YOLO.
Jacqueline
was
recently
spotted
at
the
airport,
jetting
off
for
other
ongoing
projects.