Fasten Your Seat Belts For The Most Sensational And Entertaining Ride With Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's Crew

The
film'
Crew'
starring
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon
is
gaining
immense
buzz
with
each
passing
day.
While
the
film's
teaser,
and
songs
'Naina'
and
'Ghagra'
got
a
thumbs
up
from
the
fans
and
the
audiences,
they
are
eagerly
anticipating
for
the
film's
trailer
to
be
released.
While
only
two
weeks
left
for
the
film's
release
in
the
cinemas
on
March
29th,
2024,
the
makers
have
brought
exciting
news
which
is
sure
to
multiply
the
madness
to
watch
the
film.
In
recent
developments,
it
has
been
revealed
that
the
makers
will
launch
the
much-awaited
trailer
of
the
film
in
a
grand
launch
event
planned
in
Mumbai
City.
The
trailer
will
be
launched
on
Saturday
16th
March
2024
where
the
hottest
cast
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
along
with
the
director
Rajesh
Krishnan
will
be
presented.
It
won't
be
enormous
to
say
that
the
film
is
grabbing
the
eyeballs
of
the
audiences
for
the
right
reasons.
The
excitement
continues
to
soar
high
to
watch
the
first
and
most
promising
collaboration
between
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon.
The
three
actresses
are
seen
in
their
most
glamorous
avatars
as
badass
air
hostesses
and
promise
frenzy
on
the
flight
in
this
big-scale
commercial
family
entertainer
that
shall
keep
the
audience
hooked
and
entertained
throughout.
Besides
this,
the
film
also
has
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma,
both
the
actors
will
be
appearing
in
interesting
characters
in
the
film.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan,
Crew
is
shot
in
various
locations
across
India,
with
most
of
the
shooting
having
taken
place
in
Mumbai.
'Crew'
is
set
to
be
a
major
release
for
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
and
will
be
released
on
the
big
screens
on
29th
March
2024.
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 17:07 [IST]