BREAKING NEWS: Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence In Mumbai; Investigation Underway

The Sunday morning has started on a shocking note from Bollywood as gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai this morning. According to media reports, around five rounds were fired by unidentified assailants at around 5 am on Sunday (March 14). The news has spread like wildfire raising concerns among Salman's massive fan following. It is reported that the investigation in the matter is underway and the security outside Salman's residence has been beefed up

The media reports suggested that two unidentified bike-borne assailants had fired outside Galaxy Apartment. Reportedly, Salman Khan was at home at the time of the incident. As of now, the Bndra police are in process of filing a First Information Report and the cops have begun the investigation in the matter. The investigation team stated that the unknown assailants were wearing helments as per the CCTV footage and the Mumbai police is trying to track down them.

To note, Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has a Yplus security which was reviewed after Bishnoi's social media post claiming the responsibility of firing outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's house in September last year.

"You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan - don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had... You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited," Bishnoi wrote in the post.

Besides, he had also allegedly sent a threat mail to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star in March last year. In fact, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reported last year that Salman Khan tops the list of 10 main targets of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan had recently made headlines as he announced his upcoming film Sikandar on the ocasion of Eid. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is all set to hit the screens on Eid next year