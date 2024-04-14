BREAKING NEWS: Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence In Mumbai; Investigation Underway

The
Sunday
morning
has
started
on
a
shocking
note
from
Bollywood
as
gunshots
were
fired
outside
Salman
Khan's
residence
in
Mumbai
this
morning.
According
to
media
reports,
around
five
rounds
were
fired
by
unidentified
assailants
at
around
5
am
on
Sunday
(March
14).
The
news
has
spread
like
wildfire
raising
concerns
among
Salman's
massive
fan
following.
It
is
reported
that
the
investigation
in
the
matter
is
underway
and
the
security
outside
Salman's
residence
has
been
beefed
up
The
media
reports
suggested
that
two
unidentified
bike-borne
assailants
had
fired
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
Reportedly,
Salman
Khan
was
at
home
at
the
time
of
the
incident.
As
of
now,
the
Bndra
police
are
in
process
of
filing
a
First
Information
Report
and
the
cops
have
begun
the
investigation
in
the
matter.
The
investigation
team
stated
that
the
unknown
assailants
were
wearing
helments
as
per
the
CCTV
footage
and
the
Mumbai
police
is
trying
to
track
down
them.
To
note,
Salman
Khan,
who
has
been
receiving
death
threats
from
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
has
a
Yplus
security
which
was
reviewed
after
Bishnoi's
social
media
post
claiming
the
responsibility
of
firing
outside
Punjabi
singer
Gippy
Grewal's
house
in
September
last
year.
"You
consider
Salman
Khan
a
brother,
but
now
it's
time
for
your
'brother'
to
come
and
save
you.
This
message
is
also
for
Salman
Khan
-
don't
be
in
the
illusion
that
Dawood
will
save
you;
no
one
can
save
you.
Your
dramatic
response
to
Sidhu
Moose
Wala's
death
did
not
go
unnoticed.
We
all
know
the
kind
of
person
he
was
and
the
criminal
associations
he
had...
You've
now
landed
on
our
radar.
Consider
this
a
trailer;
the
full
film
will
be
released
soon.
Flee
to
any
country
you
wish,
but
remember,
death
doesn't
require
a
visa;
it
comes
uninvited," Bishnoi
wrote
in
the
post.
Besides,
he
had
also
allegedly
sent
a
threat
mail
to
the
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
star
in
March
last
year.
In
fact,
the
National
Investigation
Agency
(NIA)
also
reported
last
year
that
Salman
Khan
tops
the
list
of
10
main
targets
of
Lawrence
Bishnoi.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Salman
Khan
had
recently
made
headlines
as
he
announced
his
upcoming
film
Sikandar
on
the
ocasion
of
Eid.
Helmed
by
AR
Murugadoss,
Sikandar
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
Eid
next
year