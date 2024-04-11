First Copy Teaser: Munawar Faruqui Makes Acting Debut With His First Web-Series; Fans Declare It 'SuperHit'

First
Copy
Teaser
Out:
Munawar
Faruqui's
debut
in
web
series
is
trending
on
social
media.
Bigg
Boss
Season
17
winner
bagged
attention
on
Eid
2024
as
he
released
the
teaser
of
First
Copy'.
One
minute
forty-three
second
teaser
will
make
you
longing
for
the
series
as
it
has
all
the
drama
in
it.
Even
though
the
release
date
of
the
upcoming
show
has
not
been
unveiled,
fans
believe
that
the
web
series
will
be
a
super
hit.
Many
congratulated
Munawar
for
releasing
the
teaser
on
the
ocassion
of
Eid
while
others
continued
to
appreciate
the
storyline.
As
Munawar
uploaded
the
teaser
video,
a
fan
commented,
"Aagaz
aisa
hai
to
soch
lo
dosto
anjam
kesa
hoga." One
claimed,
"I
knew
i
always
knew
you
will
nail
role
like
this."
Another
excited
fan
wrote,
"Bhai
first
copy
se
bhi
best
hai
👀💥
bahut
excited
hun."
As
the
teaser
went
viral
on
social
media,
a
fan
tweeted,
"SUPERHIT
TEASER
OF
FIRST
COPY." Another
took
the
screenshot
of
First
Copt
trending
on
7th
number,
saying,
"Trending
on
number
7
in
India
trends
#MunawarFaruqui
new
project
teaser
All
the
best
@munawar0018
SUPERHIT
TEASER
OF
FIRSt
COPY."
"SUPERHIT
TEASER
OF
FIRST
COPY
First
Copy
web
series
Best
Eidi
Gift,"
claimed
another.
First
Copy
is
set
in
1999
when
the
DVDs
were
quite
popular.
The
teaser
starts
with
Munawar
downloading
a
movie
from
computer.
He
then
explains
that
in
the
era
of
DVDs
all
that
matter
is
to
get
the
first
copy
of
the
movie
as
soon
as
possible.
With
more
audience
and
less
theater,
people
use
to
rely
on
DVDs.
Munawar's
character
seem
to
know
the
business
well
and
was
indeed
the
"don" of
DVD
business.
First
Copy
is
written
and
directed
by
Farhan
P
Zamma
under
Kurji
Productions
and
Salt
Media.
Until
now,
the
entire
star
cast
has
not
been
released.
In
an
interview
with
ANI,
Munawar
said,
"Over
the
years,
my
fans
have
always
stood
by
me
and
supported
me
in
everything
I
have
done.
Hence,
I
wanted
to
present
them
with
a
special
gift
this
year
by
announcing
this
project
where
they'll
witness
a
new
side
of
me.
I'm
eager
to
see
everyone's
response
to
it."
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 19:25 [IST]