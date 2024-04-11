First Copy Teaser: Munawar Faruqui Makes Acting Debut With His First Web-Series; Fans Declare It 'SuperHit'

First Copy Teaser Out: Munawar Faruqui's debut in web series is trending on social media. Bigg Boss Season 17 winner bagged attention on Eid 2024 as he released the teaser of First Copy'. One minute forty-three second teaser will make you longing for the series as it has all the drama in it. Even though the release date of the upcoming show has not been unveiled, fans believe that the web series will be a super hit. Many congratulated Munawar for releasing the teaser on the ocassion of Eid while others continued to appreciate the storyline.

As Munawar uploaded the teaser video, a fan commented, "Aagaz aisa hai to soch lo dosto anjam kesa hoga." One claimed, "I knew i always knew you will nail role like this." Another excited fan wrote, "Bhai first copy se bhi best hai 👀💥 bahut excited hun."

As the teaser went viral on social media, a fan tweeted, "SUPERHIT TEASER OF FIRST COPY." Another took the screenshot of First Copt trending on 7th number, saying, "Trending on number 7 in India trends #MunawarFaruqui new project teaser All the best @munawar0018 SUPERHIT TEASER OF FIRSt COPY." "SUPERHIT TEASER OF FIRST COPY First Copy web series Best Eidi Gift," claimed another.

STORYLINE OF 'FIRST COPY'

First Copy is set in 1999 when the DVDs were quite popular. The teaser starts with Munawar downloading a movie from computer. He then explains that in the era of DVDs all that matter is to get the first copy of the movie as soon as possible. With more audience and less theater, people use to rely on DVDs. Munawar's character seem to know the business well and was indeed the "don" of DVD business.

'FIRST COPY' CREW

First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P Zamma under Kurji Productions and Salt Media. Until now, the entire star cast has not been released. In an interview with ANI, Munawar said, "Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they'll witness a new side of me. I'm eager to see everyone's response to it."