Cannes 2024: Not Aishwarya Rai, This Is The First Indian Actress To Attend Biggest Film Festival Of The Year

First
Indian
Actress
At
Cannes:
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
has
always
been
the
center
of
attraction
at
Cannes.
From
donning
the
yellow
saree
to
debuting
her
daughter
to
the
entire
world,
Aishwarya
always
managed
to
turn
heads
around
with
her
glamorous
looks.
She
debuted
her
appearance
on
Cannes'
red
carpet
in
2002,
however,
Aishwarya
was
not
the
first
Indian
actress
to
have
donned
the
red
carpet.
The
first
Indian
actress
who
made
the
global
appearance
was
the
leading
actress
of
1965-1990s
Indian
new
wave.
Let
us
explore
who
this
person
is:
The
woman
who
looks
younger
than
her
age
and
who
was
Hyderabad's
sensation
for
the
longest
time,
Shabana
Azmi,
is
the
first
Indian
actress
who
made
her
debut
at
Cannes.
Shabana
went
to
Cannes
48
years
ago.
Her
film
"Nishant"
was
selected
for
Palme
d'Or
at
1976
Cannes
Film
Festival.
Shabana
along
with
Smita
Patil
and
director
Shyam
Benegal
attended
the
film
festival.
Shabana
and
Smit
donned
the
red
carpte
at
Cannes
wearing
the
saree,
representing
the
Indian
culture.
Sharing
the
black
and
white
picture
of
the
trio,
Shabana,
Smita,
and
Shyam,
Javed
Akhtar's
beloved
recalled
how
they
had
no
money
and
no
publicity
back
then.
She
wrote,
"At
Cannes
for
#Nishant
1976.
We
had
no
publicity
material
and
no
money
so
#Shyam
Benegal
asked
#Smita
Patil
and
me
to
wear
our
best
saris
and
walk
up
and
down
the
promenade
to
attract
attention."
Further
claiming
what
advertisement
meant
back
then
for
Shyam,
Shabana
wrote,
"And
when
people
turned
around
to
stare
at
these
strange
looking
exotic
creatures
we
would
persuasively
plead
" Our
film
is
showing
on
so
and
so
date
pls
come
to
watch
it
"
and
we
managed
a
full
house
!
lThat
was
the
advertising
acumen
of
#Shyam
Benegal."
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 17:32 [IST]