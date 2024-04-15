For The First Time! Balaji Telefilms And Shobha Kapoor Remove Their Names From Their Film! Find Out

While
the
makers
have
set
a
perfect
tone
for
its
arrival
with
the
raw
and
real
trailer
that
was
unapologetic
in
its
approach
and
fiery
in
its
narrative,
the
anticipation
around
the
film
is
indeed
rising
at
a
fever
pitch.
The
audience
is
eagerly
awaiting
to
witness
clutter-breaking
content
with
the
release
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Now,
in
an
exciting
update,
the
makers,
Balaji
Telefilms,
and
producer
Shobha
Kapoor
have
removed
their
names
from
the
film.
For
the
first
time,
the
names
of
the
makers
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
Balaji
Telefilms,
and
producer
Shobha
Kapoor,
won't
be
attached
to
the
film.
This
is
indeed
a
shocking
reveal
as
the
film
is
just
4
days
from
its
release,
and
the
makers
and
the
producer
have
withdrawn
their
names
from
the
film.
Looking
at
the
explicitly
raw
and
real
content
of
the
film,
which
is
relevant
to
today's
youth
and
reality,
this
decision
of
the
makers
seems
to
be
apt.
Cult
Movies
presents
a
Dibakar
Banerjee
production,
Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha
2,
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor.
The
film
is
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
will
be
released
on
April
19,
2024.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 19:09 [IST]