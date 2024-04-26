Freddy Daruwala To Rishabh Sawhney: 5 Actors Who Played A Villain In Their Debut Film And Left Everyone In Awe

Bollywood
is
known
for
its
romance
and
action,
and
what
good
a
story
is
without
a
strong
villain?
And
if
that
villain
has
looks
to
die
for,
it
just
makes
it
all
the
more
exciting
to
hate
them
but
also
love
them.
Making
debut
as
an
antagonist
is
not
everyone's
cup
of
tea,
but
here
are
5
such
actors
who
made
their
film
debuts
as
a
villain
but
charmed
their
way
into
the
audience's
heart
with
their
acting
skills
as
well
as
their
good
looks.
Freddy
Daruwala
While
Freddy
played
a
terrorist
in
Akshay
Kumar's
Holiday,
it
was
tough
to
hate
him
because
of
the
charm
he
exuded
on
screen.
The
thrilling
face
off
he
had
with
Akshay
left
the
audience
on
the
edge-of-the-seat
and
since
then,
he
has
never
disappointed.
Emraan
Hashmi
Before
he
became
the
poster
boy
of
tragic
romances,
Emraan
actually
started
his
acting
stint
with
a
grey
shade
character
of
Raghu
in
Footpath.
The
actor
played
a
fearful
gangster
in
the
film
and
over
the
years,
he
made
a
niché
for
himself
in
crime
thrillers,
a
feat
unique
to
him.
Tahir
Raj
Bhasin
Tahir
appeared
as
the
villain
soliciting
sex
trafficking
opposite
Rani
Mukerji
in
Mardaani.
While
the
audience
hated
his
character,
his
innocent
look
made
them
fall
in
love
with
him.
Since
then,
he
has
only
solidified
that
place
in
their
hearts
with
his
impressive
performances.
Vidyut
Jammwal
The
action
hero
Vidyut
made
a
smashing
entry
in
Bollywood
as
the
menacing
villain
opposite
John
Abraham
in
Force,
and
his
ripped
physique
and
action
skills
sweeped
the
audience
off
their
feet.
The
actor
redefined
the
action
genre
and
today
stands
as
one
of
the
most
talented
action
stars
in
the
industry.
Rishabh
Sawhney
Playing
the
antagonist
opposite
the
heartthrob
of
the
nation,
Hrithik
Roshan
couldn't
have
been
easy,
but
Rishabh
proved
his
mettle
as
he
stood
tall
opposite
the
Greek
God
in
Fighter.
His
good
looks
and
appeal
on
screen
made
him
irresistible,
and
his
off
screen
persona
which
is
completely
opposite
to
his
character,
just
makes
the
audience
love
him
even
more.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 14:59 [IST]