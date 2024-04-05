From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Redditors Assembled To Roast Celebrities For Dumb Statements

Bollywood
celebrities
getting
roasted
by
netizens
is
not
a
new
thing.
Especially
when
they
are
not
careful
about
what
they
are
saying,
it
makes
a
headline!
Recently,
redditors
dug
out
a
couple
of
past
incidents
where
Bollywood
celebrities
have
made
dumb
comments,
and
no
wonder,
cyber
people
didn't
leave
a
chance
to
pass
hilarious
comments.
Times
When
Bollywood
Celebrities
Passed
Dumb
Statements
One
reddit
user
posted
a
series
of
pictures
of
Bollywood
celebrities
with
statements
that
didn't
sit
well
with
the
netizens.
In
the
first
slide,
Sonam
Kapoor
could
be
seen
being
shut
down
by
Rajkummar
Rao,
when
she
said
that
the
stars
should
rather
'promote
the
movies'
than
'beg
for
good
reviews',
to
which
Rajkummar
Rao
answered
that
they
should
make
good
films
instead.
Even
Jaya
Bachchan
made
a
comment
on
slapping
Shah
Rukh
Khan
if
the
latter
tries
to
make
any
infamous
statement
about
Aishwarya
Rai.
While
Varun
Dhawan's
statement
of
comparing
Dilwale
with
Hollywood
movie
Inception
became
famous
for
all
the
wrong
reasons,
Himesh
Reshammiya
comparing
his
movie
Karzzzz
with
Khan
releases
isn't
well
received
as
well.
Not
only
that,
but
Varun
also
called
Alia
Bhatt
the
Robert
De
Nero
of
the
current
generation.
Before
you
laugh
out
loud,
take
a
quick
look
of
what
other
celebs
had
said
that
went
viral:
Here's
How
Redditors
Reacted
To
The
Comments
Made
By
Bollywood
Celebrities
Certainly,
reddit
users
couldn't
take
the
comments
well,
and
reacted
in
a
hilarious
way.
One
wrote,
"Sonam
and
Rajkummar
Rao
remains
unironically
my
favorite
press
tour
duo." However,
one
person
backed
Jaya
Bachchan,
"Did
Jaya
actually
say
that?
It's
actually
kind
of
sweet
that
she
wanted
to
protect
Aishwarya
like
that."
One
user
wrote
roasting
Varun
Dhawan,
"VD
takes
the
cake
in
saying
the
dumbest
things.
He
even
beats
sodumb
in
it."