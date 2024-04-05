From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Redditors Assembled To Roast Celebrities For Dumb Statements

Bollywood celebrities getting roasted by netizens is not a new thing. Especially when they are not careful about what they are saying, it makes a headline! Recently, redditors dug out a couple of past incidents where Bollywood celebrities have made dumb comments, and no wonder, cyber people didn't leave a chance to pass hilarious comments.

Times When Bollywood Celebrities Passed Dumb Statements

One reddit user posted a series of pictures of Bollywood celebrities with statements that didn't sit well with the netizens. In the first slide, Sonam Kapoor could be seen being shut down by Rajkummar Rao, when she said that the stars should rather 'promote the movies' than 'beg for good reviews', to which Rajkummar Rao answered that they should make good films instead.

Even Jaya Bachchan made a comment on slapping Shah Rukh Khan if the latter tries to make any infamous statement about Aishwarya Rai.

While Varun Dhawan's statement of comparing Dilwale with Hollywood movie Inception became famous for all the wrong reasons, Himesh Reshammiya comparing his movie Karzzzz with Khan releases isn't well received as well. Not only that, but Varun also called Alia Bhatt the Robert De Nero of the current generation.

Before you laugh out loud, take a quick look of what other celebs had said that went viral:

Here's How Redditors Reacted To The Comments Made By Bollywood Celebrities

Certainly, reddit users couldn't take the comments well, and reacted in a hilarious way. One wrote, "Sonam and Rajkummar Rao remains unironically my favorite press tour duo." However, one person backed Jaya Bachchan, "Did Jaya actually say that? It's actually kind of sweet that she wanted to protect Aishwarya like that." One user wrote roasting Varun Dhawan, "VD takes the cake in saying the dumbest things. He even beats sodumb in it."

ROFL