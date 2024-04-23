Did Govind Skip Arti Singh's Haldi? Check Out Inside Pics Of The Ceremony

Arti
Singh
Haldi
Ceremony:
TV
actress
Arti
Singh's
festivities
has
begun
and
she
seems
to
be
the
happiest
bride.
She
took
to
Instagram
to
share
s
slew
of
snaps
of
how
her
Haldi
ceremony
was.
Arti
was
seen
donning
the
multi-colored
lehnga
and
was
dancing
with
her
husband-to-be.
The
board
welcoming
the
guests
in
her
Haldi
ceremony
said,
"Welcome
to
the
haldi
ceremony
of
Arti." The
actress
then
shared
a
collage
where
she
was
seen
dressed
up
as
a
bride
in
one
of
her
daily
soaps
and
in
the
other
photo
she
was
sen
dressed
up
in
real
life.
The
actress
wrote
"Reel
to
Real."
She
then
shared
a
bunhc
of
snaps
where
the
actress
was
seen
donning
her
best
dress
and
living
the
moment
with
her
family
and
fiance.
Let's
us
take
an
inside
look
of
the
ceremony.
Arti
Singh
took
to
Instagram
story
to
share
the
snaps
of
her
Haldi
ceremony.
Arti
was
seen
posing
with
her
brother
Krushna
Abhishek
who
was
donning
the
festive
look
in
Blue
colored
kurta.
Arti
enjoyed
the
most
out
of
the
moment
with
her
fiance
Dipak
Chauhan.
In
one
of
the
videos,
Dipak
was
seen
lifting
Arti
as
they
both
danced
on
the
songs.
Well,
who
wasn't
seen
in
the
function
was
Govinda.
Arti
claimed
before
that
the
renowned
actor
will
be
present
in
her
ceremonies,
we
believe
she
mean
only
the
wedding
function
and
not
pre-wedding
festivities.
INSIDE
PICS
OF
ARTI
SINGH'S
HALDI
CEREMONY
Arti
shared
a
photo
were
she
was
seen
gathered
around
by
her
friends
who
were
tying
the
floral
jewelry
around
her
hands
and
legs.
In
another
video,
Arti
is
seen
posing
in
different
styles
as
she
gets
snapped
by
the
photographers.
A
video
shows
Arti
sitting
on
the
top
of
the
dhop
as
she
performs
on
the
songs.
The
TV
actress
was
wearing
the
light
green
colored
lehnga
with
multi-colored
prints
on
it.
The
pink
colored
blouse
that
Arti
wore
had
mirror
design
on
it.
On
the
other
hand,
Dipak
wore
a
white
colored
kurta
payjama
with
red
colored
woven
design
on
it.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 10:43 [IST]