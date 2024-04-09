Heeramandi Outfits Cost: Shahi Mahal Mallikas' Glittery Ensemble's Worth REVEALED, Here's Details

Heeramandi Outfits Cost: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is well known in the industry for his high-end movies. His movies like Gangubai, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are famed for their royal couture. Bringing in the same ravishing look yet again in his series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Bhansali has stirred the Bollywood industry with glamor. Well, this has undoubetdly sparked fans curiosity making them wonder how much exactly did it cost for the entire ensemble used for the series.

HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR: MEET THE DESIGNER

The ace designer Rimple and Harpreet is behind the regal dresses featured in the series 'Heeramandi: The Bazaar'. The married couple Rimple and Harpreet Narula are the high priced designer who are known to the world for their minute details and elegant Indian couture designs. They were the designers behind Padmavat's elegant lehngas. They have also recently designed outfits for 14 Miss World 2024 finalists.

HOW MUCH DID HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR OUTFITS COST?

The exact cost of the Heeramandi outfits remains undisclosed. However, with the multitude of ensembles designed by Rimple and Harpreet, we can begin to estimate the overall expenditure. Reportedly, the designers designed 300 outfits for the series in the span of 2 years. Talking about his costumes designed for the series, Harpreet said to IANS, "It's set in pre-partition India, specifically in the undivided Punjab region, with a focus on Lahore." He further adds that the costume of the series "resonates deeply with us because my family comes from Gujranwala in Punjab, so I've grown up hearing stories about that time from my grandparents and aunts."

Rimple and Harpreet's designer lehngas set ranges in between 2-8 lakhs. While the heavily embroided anarkali sets ranges in between 1-3.5 lakhs, saree sets ranges in between 2-3 lakhs. Therefore, the cost of 300 ensembles should have been somewhere around 2-3 crores easily. However, the real cost is remains to be disclosed.