Heeramandi Outfits Cost: Shahi Mahal Mallikas' Glittery Ensemble's Worth REVEALED, Here's Details

Heeramandi
Outfits
Cost:
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
is
well
known
in
the
industry
for
his
high-end
movies.
His
movies
like
Gangubai,
Devdas,
Bajirao
Mastani,
and
Padmaavat
are
famed
for
their
royal
couture.
Bringing
in
the
same
ravishing
look
yet
again
in
his
series
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar,
Bhansali
has
stirred
the
Bollywood
industry
with
glamor.
Well,
this
has
undoubetdly
sparked
fans
curiosity
making
them
wonder
how
much
exactly
did
it
cost
for
the
entire
ensemble
used
for
the
series.
HEERAMANDI:
THE
DIAMOND
BAZAAR:
MEET
THE
DESIGNER
The
ace
designer
Rimple
and
Harpreet
is
behind
the
regal
dresses
featured
in
the
series
'Heeramandi:
The
Bazaar'.
The
married
couple
Rimple
and
Harpreet
Narula
are
the
high
priced
designer
who
are
known
to
the
world
for
their
minute
details
and
elegant
Indian
couture
designs.
They
were
the
designers
behind
Padmavat's
elegant
lehngas.
They
have
also
recently
designed
outfits
for
14
Miss
World
2024
finalists.
HOW
MUCH
DID
HEERAMANDI:
THE
DIAMOND
BAZAAR
OUTFITS
COST?
The
exact
cost
of
the
Heeramandi
outfits
remains
undisclosed.
However,
with
the
multitude
of
ensembles
designed
by
Rimple
and
Harpreet,
we
can
begin
to
estimate
the
overall
expenditure.
Reportedly,
the
designers
designed
300
outfits
for
the
series
in
the
span
of
2
years.
Talking
about
his
costumes
designed
for
the
series,
Harpreet
said
to
IANS,
"It's
set
in
pre-partition
India,
specifically
in
the
undivided
Punjab
region,
with
a
focus
on
Lahore." He
further
adds
that
the
costume
of
the
series
"resonates
deeply
with
us
because
my
family
comes
from
Gujranwala
in
Punjab,
so
I've
grown
up
hearing
stories
about
that
time
from
my
grandparents
and
aunts."
Rimple
and
Harpreet's
designer
lehngas
set
ranges
in
between
2-8
lakhs.
While
the
heavily
embroided
anarkali
sets
ranges
in
between
1-3.5
lakhs,
saree
sets
ranges
in
between
2-3
lakhs.
Therefore,
the
cost
of
300
ensembles
should
have
been
somewhere
around
2-3
crores
easily.
However,
the
real
cost
is
remains
to
be
disclosed.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 18:58 [IST]