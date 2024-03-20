Here Is Why 2024 Is Shaping Up To Be Kriti Sanon’s Year

2024
is
undoubtedly
shaping
up
to
be
the
year
of
Kriti
Sanon,
as
she
captivates
us
with
her
unparalleled
versatility
and
dedication
as
a
performer.
With
each
passing
role,
the
actress
who
has
catapulted
to
the
top
league
has
defied
expectations,
showcasing
a
remarkable
range.
This
year
kicked
off
with
a
solid
performance
in
'Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya',
where
Kriti
fearlessly
delved
into
the
complex
role
of
a
robot.
Many
would
hesitate
at
the
challenge
of
portraying
such
a
character,
but
Kriti
embraced
it
with
gusto.
From
mastering
the
art
of
maintaining
a
poker
face,
bending
backwards,
cooking
with
both
hands;
Kriti
seamlessly
executed
intricate
movements,
breathing
life
into
a
'lifeless'
character.
But
Kriti's
talent
doesn't
stop
there.
In
'The
Crew',
she
effortlessly
transitions
into
the
role
of
an
airhostess
and
a
con
artist,
showcasing
her
adaptability
and
finesse
as
an
actor.
Apart
from
looking
gorgeous
and
perfect
as
her
character,
she
also
holds
her
own
amidst
formidable
actors
like
Tabu
and
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan.
Next
up
is,
'Do
Patti',
that
truly
promises
to
demonstrate
Kriti's
prowess
as
an
artist.
Not
only
is
she
starring
in
the
film,
but
she's
also
stepping
into
the
shoes
of
a
producer,
further
solidifying
her
status
as
a
force
to
be
reckoned
with
in
the
industry.
In
this
edge-of-the-seat
thriller,
Kriti
ventures
into
uncharted
territory,
portraying
a
dark,
grey
character
alongside
powerhouse
performers
like
Kajol
and
Tanvi
Azmi.
It's
a
testament
to
her
versatility
that
she
can
seamlessly
transition
from
one
genre
to
another,
leaving
an
indelible
mark
with
each
performance.
What
sets
Kriti
apart
is
her
unwavering
commitment
to
her
craft.
She
doesn't
shy
away
from
challenging
roles
this
early
in
her
career;
instead,
she
embraces
them
head-on,
pushing
the
boundaries
of
her
abilities
with
each
project.
Whether
she's
playing
a
robot,
an
airhostess,
or
a
complex
anti-heroine,
Kriti
infuses
every
character
with
depth,
authenticity,
and
humanity,
captivating
audiences
and
critics
alike.
As
we
witness
Kriti
Sanon's
meteoric
rise
in
Bollywood,
it's
clear
that
she's
not
just
an
actor;
she's
a
trailblazer
and
a
trendsetter
who
only
seems
to
get
better
and
more
versatile
with
each
passing
day.