Here's Why There Is Rift Between Arjun Kapoor & Salman Khan, Father Boney Kapoor Makes Comment

Boney
Kapoor
Addresses
Salman
Khan
&
Arjun
Kapoor's
Fall
Out:
Once
best
buddies,
Arjun
Kapoor
and
Salman
Khan
are
now
not
on
good
terms.
There
hasn't
been
a
significant
feud
between
the
two,
but
their
relationship
has
been
soured
for
a
while
now.
This
change
came
about
after
Arjun
Kapoor
began
dating
Malaika
Arora,
the
ex-wife
of
Salman's
elder
brother.
Since
Arjun
and
Malaika's
relationship
began,
rumors
of
a
cold
war
between
the
Gunday
actor
and
Salman
Khan
have
circulated.
However,
neither
party
has
addressed
the
rift.
Before
dating
Arjun,
Malaika
was
married
to
Arbaaz
Khan
and
shared
a
son
together.
BONEY
KAPOOR
ADDRESSES
SON
ARJUN
KAPOOR
AND
SALMAN
KHAN'S
RIFT
Arjun's
father,
Boney
Kapoor,
recently
spoke
about
the
rift
between
his
son
and
Salman
Khan
in
an
interview.
Addressing
the
fallout
between
the
two,
Boney
told
News
18
that
their
strained
relationship
hasn't
impacted
him.
Referring
to
the
duo's
fallout,
Boney
stated,
"Their
fall
out
has
not
altered
my
equation
with
Salman.
I
still
love
him."
Boney
went
on
to
praise
Salman,
"I
still
feel
that
there
are
very
few
like
him,
big
hearted,
warm
hearted,
whenever
we
meet,
we
meet
with
love.
There
is
a
lot
of
respect
that
he
gives
me
and
I
love
him."
BONEY
KAPOOR
REVEALS
HOW
SALMAN
KHAN
HELPED
ARJUN
KAPOOR
TO
BECOMES
AN
ACTOR
Boney
confessed
that
it
never
came
to
his
mind
that
Arjun
wanted
to
become
an
actor.
It
was
Salman
who
carved
out
the
IT
factor
out
of
Arjun.
Boney
said,
"It
was
Salman
who
called
me
up
and
said
that,
'Boney
sir,
he
will
become
an
actor.
He
has
it
in
him.'" Then
upon
Salman's
help
Arjun
lost
weight.
Boney
gave
the
credit
of
Arjun's
transformation
to
Salman
saying
"Today
their
equation
might
not
be
that
good
but
he
gave
him
his
best
to
Arjun.
His
growth
was
influenced
by
Salman."