Here's Why There Is Rift Between Arjun Kapoor & Salman Khan, Father Boney Kapoor Makes Comment

Boney Kapoor Addresses Salman Khan & Arjun Kapoor's Fall Out: Once best buddies, Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan are now not on good terms. There hasn't been a significant feud between the two, but their relationship has been soured for a while now. This change came about after Arjun Kapoor began dating Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salman's elder brother. Since Arjun and Malaika's relationship began, rumors of a cold war between the Gunday actor and Salman Khan have circulated. However, neither party has addressed the rift. Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and shared a son together.

BONEY KAPOOR ADDRESSES SON ARJUN KAPOOR AND SALMAN KHAN'S RIFT

Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, recently spoke about the rift between his son and Salman Khan in an interview. Addressing the fallout between the two, Boney told News 18 that their strained relationship hasn't impacted him. Referring to the duo's fallout, Boney stated, "Their fall out has not altered my equation with Salman. I still love him."

Boney went on to praise Salman, "I still feel that there are very few like him, big hearted, warm hearted, whenever we meet, we meet with love. There is a lot of respect that he gives me and I love him."

BONEY KAPOOR REVEALS HOW SALMAN KHAN HELPED ARJUN KAPOOR TO BECOMES AN ACTOR

Boney confessed that it never came to his mind that Arjun wanted to become an actor. It was Salman who carved out the IT factor out of Arjun. Boney said, "It was Salman who called me up and said that, 'Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.'" Then upon Salman's help Arjun lost weight. Boney gave the credit of Arjun's transformation to Salman saying "Today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best to Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman."