Hina Khan Brags Being Highest Paid Actress In Indian TV, Know YRKKH Actress' Net Worth & More

Hina Khan Brags About Being Highest Paid Actress: Bigg Boss Season 11 runner-up Hina Khan confessed that she has done a lot in her life where she has broken rules. Coming from a conservative family, Hina revealed that back in her hometown the entertainment business is "looked down upon." So, whatever Hina did in her life was kind of a breaking a rule for her. However, the biggest one remains her leaving her TV career. She claimed, "I think the biggest rule break or probably you can say when I went against the norm was when I decided to give up my very successful career in television." Being the highest paid actress back then, she reportedly earned 35 lakhs a month from the show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

HINA KHAN BRAGS ABOUT BEING HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS IN TELEVISION

Popularly known for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina claimed that she had a "completely cushioned" life when she was doing television. However, she had to leave all that behind in order to move ahead in life. Talking about being a significant "title holder" in TV industry back then Hina said to She The People TV, "Apparently, allegedly, so they say I was the highest paid actress in Indian television."

HINA KHAN NET WORTH

The OG Akshara reportedly has the least asset worth. According to Koimoi, Hina's net worth is around 82 crores. Her major source of income still remains to be from acting. Besides this, she also has an apparel business and a cosmetic brand. Therefore, the actress also earns from brand collaborations and edorsements. Reportedly the actress earned 7-8 lakhs every week while being inside Bigg Boss' house. If the rumors are to be believed she even took home a bigger amount, 44 lakhs in total, as comapred to the winner Shilpa Shinde.