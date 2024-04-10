Hina Khan Brags Being Highest Paid Actress In Indian TV, Know YRKKH Actress' Net Worth & More

Hina
Khan
Brags
About
Being
Highest
Paid
Actress:
Bigg
Boss
Season
11
runner-up
Hina
Khan
confessed
that
she
has
done
a
lot
in
her
life
where
she
has
broken
rules.
Coming
from
a
conservative
family,
Hina
revealed
that
back
in
her
hometown
the
entertainment
business
is
"looked
down
upon." So,
whatever
Hina
did
in
her
life
was
kind
of
a
breaking
a
rule
for
her.
However,
the
biggest
one
remains
her
leaving
her
TV
career.
She
claimed,
"I
think
the
biggest
rule
break
or
probably
you
can
say
when
I
went
against
the
norm
was
when
I
decided
to
give
up
my
very
successful
career
in
television."
Being
the
highest
paid
actress
back
then,
she
reportedly
earned
35
lakhs
a
month
from
the
show
'Ye
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai'.
Popularly
known
for
'Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai',
Hina
claimed
that
she
had
a
"completely
cushioned"
life
when
she
was
doing
television.
However,
she
had
to
leave
all
that
behind
in
order
to
move
ahead
in
life.
Talking
about
being
a
significant
"title
holder"
in
TV
industry
back
then
Hina
said
to
She
The
People
TV,
"Apparently,
allegedly,
so
they
say
I
was
the
highest
paid
actress
in
Indian
television."
The
OG
Akshara
reportedly
has
the
least
asset
worth.
According
to
Koimoi,
Hina's
net
worth
is
around
82
crores.
Her
major
source
of
income
still
remains
to
be
from
acting.
Besides
this,
she
also
has
an
apparel
business
and
a
cosmetic
brand.
Therefore,
the
actress
also
earns
from
brand
collaborations
and
edorsements.
Reportedly
the
actress
earned
7-8
lakhs
every
week
while
being
inside
Bigg
Boss' house.
If
the
rumors
are
to
be
believed
she
even
took
home
a
bigger
amount,
44
lakhs
in
total,
as
comapred
to
the
winner
Shilpa
Shinde.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 21:12 [IST]