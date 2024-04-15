How Did Soundarya Jagadish Die? Here's SHOCKING Reason That Led Kannada Producer To Depression

Soundarya Jagadish Death Reason: Fames Businessman and Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish was found dead on Sunday morning. The reports claim that police was informed about 'Sandalwood' producer Soundarya's death at around 9.40 am. Sadly, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The producer's body was then taken by his family members. When the confirmation of his death surfaced the internet, fans have been speculating what exactly was the reason behind the sudden demise. Many believes that the producer died by suicide, while a few blames the death reason on depression claiming that his mother-in-law passing away affected him adversely. Now that the investigation of his death is in process, let us explore the death reason.

HOW DID SOUNDARYA JAGADISH DIE?

Reportedly, Soundarya died by alleged suicide. PTI reports police saying that the Kannada producer was "under medication for stress" and the death followed by an alleged suicide attempt. As per the reports, the 55-year-old killed himself at around 4 am on Sunday while he was at his Mahalakshmi Layout resident in Bengaluru. Even though the family claims the reason o death to be cardiac arrest but a close friend reveals the truth.

Soundarya's friend, Shreyas, called cardiac arrest claims to be "misleading". He confirmed to PTI, "Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead." He further added, "Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly." Shreyas added that Soundarya hanged himself to death.

SOUNDARYA JAGADISH WAS UNDER MEDICATION FOR STRESS

As police investigated Soundarya's death, it has been revealed that he was under stress for several cause. It is revealed that he was serving a bank notice recently. Moreover, his Jetlag Restobar was in the middle of the controversy this year. But, Jagadish claims that "business issues are different" and they were apparently not the reason for his detoriating mental health.

One thing that affected him the most was his mother-in-law's death. DCP Saidulu Adavath said, "We are investigating the case from all angles. Recently, his mother-in-law passed away and he was depressed because he was attached to her. He was also under medication for stress".