Hrithik Roshan Undergoes Martial Arts Training And Learns To Fight With A Japanese Katana

Actor
Hrithik
Roshan
is
all
geared
up
to
reprise
his
character
of
Agent
Kabir
in
the
Blockbuster
YRF
franchise
film
War
2.
In
order
to
deliver
a
stylized
action
scene,
Hrithik
Roshan
has
been
undergoing
martial
arts
training
to
perform
hand-to-hand
combat
along
with
a
thrilling
Katana
sword
fight
sequence.
In
addition
to
this,
Hrithik
has
undertaken
a
physical
transformation
to
mould
himself
in
Kabir's
silhouette.
Hrithik
has
been
training
for
weeks
in
between
shooting
for
the
film.
The
actor
has
alotted
nearly
100
days
of
filming
for
the
project.
Known
to
master
finer
nuances
of
each
of
his
onscreen
characters,
Hrithik
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
showcase
Kabir
in
a
deadlier
avatar.
The
second
installment
of
the
spy
actioner
promises
an
edgier
premise
under
the
direction
of
Ayan
Mukerji.
War
2
marks
the
first
collaboration
between
Actor
Hrithik
Roshan
and
director
Ayan
Mukerji.
The
sequel
to
2019's
highest
grossing
film
War,
Aditya
Chopra's
War
2
is
all
set
to
release
on
August
14th
2025.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 18:24 [IST]