Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation; Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

Ileana
D'Cruz
Puts
An
End
To
Her
Wedding
Speculation:
Ileana
D'Cruz's
personal
life
has
always
been
under
wraps.
The
actress
is
one
of
the
few
people
in
Bollywood
who
like
to
stay
mum
about
her
love
life.
Although
her
relationship
with
US-based
Michael
Dolan
is
not
new
to
her
fans,
the
actress
has
not
revealed
the
status
of
their
relationship
yet
until
in
a
recent
interview.
After
much
speculation,
the
actress
finally
revealed
whether
she
is
married
to
Michael
or
not.
Ileana
D'Cruz
Reveals
If
She
Is
ACTUALLY
Married
To
Michael
Dolan
Although
Ileana
D'Cruz
remained
mummed
about
her
relationship,
in
a
recent
interview,
she
got
emotional
when
asked
about
her
personal
life
with
Michael
Dolan.
Hinting
that
she
is
already
married
to
him,
"Married
life
is
going
beautifully.
It's
really
hard
to
say
what
I
love
about
him
the
most.
I'll
have
to
really
think
because
I
feel
like
every
time
I
come
up
with
an
answer,
there's
something
else
that,
you
know,
trumps
that
the
next
day," she
said.
She
continued,
"He's
seen
me
through
my
worst
times,
my
absolute
worst
times.
He
has
seen
me
through
some
of
my
best
times
as
well.
He's
just
been
constant
from
day
one.
He
has
been
this
constant
support
of
love,
and
he's
just
been
consistent.
Weirdly,
it
is
exactly
like
the
dialogue
from
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
he
shows
up
every
day."
Ileana
welcomed
her
firstborn,
boy
Koa
Phoenix
Dolan
on
August
1,
2023.
If
reports
are
believed
to
be
true,
Ileana
got
married
to
Michael
Dolan
on
May
13,
2023
after
which
the
actor
made
the
announcement
of
welcoming
a
baby.
On
the
work
front,
Ileana
is
currently
seen
in
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
which
was
released
on
April
19,
2024.
Helmed
by
Shirsha
Guhathakurta,
the
film
also
features
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy.