Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation; Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation: Ileana D'Cruz's personal life has always been under wraps. The actress is one of the few people in Bollywood who like to stay mum about her love life. Although her relationship with US-based Michael Dolan is not new to her fans, the actress has not revealed the status of their relationship yet until in a recent interview. After much speculation, the actress finally revealed whether she is married to Michael or not.

Ileana D'Cruz Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

Although Ileana D'Cruz remained mummed about her relationship, in a recent interview, she got emotional when asked about her personal life with Michael Dolan. Hinting that she is already married to him, "Married life is going beautifully. It's really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day," she said.

She continued, "He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day."

Ileana welcomed her firstborn, boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023. If reports are believed to be true, Ileana got married to Michael Dolan on May 13, 2023 after which the actor made the announcement of welcoming a baby.

On the work front, Ileana is currently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was released on April 19, 2024. Helmed by Shirsha Guhathakurta, the film also features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.