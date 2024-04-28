Cannes: Indian Influencers Who Graced The Red Carpet Last Year; From Kusha Kapila To Ranveer Allahbadia

Indian Influencers At Cannes: In the past couple of years, digital creators and influencers have been dominating the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Last year, multiple Indian influencers and content creators made their presence felt at the Cannes red carpet with their glamorous avatar and creativity, adding an Indian charm to the event. They garnered a lot of attention with their hatke looks, cultural fashion blended with global trends.

Indian Influencers Who Graced Cannes 2023 Red Carpet:

Ahead of the much-awaited Festival de Cannes this year, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the iconic fashion moments of Indian content creators/influencers at Cannes 2023. Have a look -

1) Kusha Kapila

Actor-digital content creator Kusha Kapila, who appeared in Bollywood films like Sukhee and Thank You For Coming among others, made her dazzling debut at Cannes 2023 in a black sequinned off-shoulder gown by Rahul Mishra.

Kusha, who enjoys millions of fans, is known for her hilarious videos and comic timing.

2) Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is a renowned podcaster, YouTuber and a notable entrepreneur. The young hunk is widely known for his self-improvement podcast that features popular Indian celebrities engaging in a delightful and meaningful conversation.

Last year, Ranveer walked the Cannes red carpet looking dapper in a grey-hued velvet tuxedo paired up with a white shirt and a butterfly bow-tie.

3) Niharika NM

Niharika NM, Los Angeles-based Indian content creator who is known for her funny and relatable videos, walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a dreamy red tulle gown, designed by Shantanu & Nikhil.

4) Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh, who appeared in Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, paid homage to Bollywood with her sartorial choice on her first day on the red carpet. The content creator-social media influencer was a vision to behold as she sported a white custom-mad ensemble by the ace desgners Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

5) Masoom Minawala

The renowned fashion and lifestyle blogger Masoom Minawala had walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023 thrice. From channeling her innner Elsa in a blue ruffled gown to rocking a custom-made Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit, wearing a black off-shoulder gown with white dramatic sleeves and a bright yellow gown... Masoon served looks after looks.

6) Ruhee Dosani

Ruhee Dosani, an Indian-American social media influencer who gained prominence due to her viral dance reels, stunned everyone with her impeccable style stamanet at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet last year. She opted for a black intricately hand embroidered 3D structured pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal.

7) Rahi Chadda

Rahi Chadda, one of the top fashion influencers, made heads turn as he walked the red carpet in a crimson pantsuit. His statement diamond necklace stole the show.

