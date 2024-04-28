Cannes: Indian Influencers Who Graced The Red Carpet Last Year; From Kusha Kapila To Ranveer Allahbadia

Indian
Influencers
At
Cannes:
In
the
past
couple
of
years,
digital
creators
and
influencers
have
been
dominating
the
red
carpet
of
the
prestigious
Cannes
Film
Festival.
Last
year,
multiple
Indian
influencers
and
content
creators
made
their
presence
felt
at
the
Cannes
red
carpet
with
their
glamorous
avatar
and
creativity,
adding
an
Indian
charm
to
the
event.
They
garnered
a
lot
of
attention
with
their
hatke
looks,
cultural
fashion
blended
with
global
trends.
Indian
Influencers
Who
Graced
Cannes
2023
Red
Carpet:
Ahead
of
the
much-awaited
Festival
de
Cannes
this
year,
let's
take
a
trip
down
memory
lane
and
revisit
some
of
the
iconic
fashion
moments
of
Indian
content
creators/influencers
at
Cannes
2023.
Have
a
look
-
Actor-digital
content
creator
Kusha
Kapila,
who
appeared
in
Bollywood
films
like
Sukhee
and
Thank
You
For
Coming
among
others,
made
her
dazzling
debut
at
Cannes
2023
in
a
black
sequinned
off-shoulder
gown
by
Rahul
Mishra.
Kusha,
who
enjoys
millions
of
fans,
is
known
for
her
hilarious
videos
and
comic
timing.
Ranveer
Allahbadia
aka
BeerBiceps
is
a
renowned
podcaster,
YouTuber
and
a
notable
entrepreneur.
The
young
hunk
is
widely
known
for
his
self-improvement
podcast
that
features
popular
Indian
celebrities
engaging
in
a
delightful
and
meaningful
conversation.
Last
year,
Ranveer
walked
the
Cannes
red
carpet
looking
dapper
in
a
grey-hued
velvet
tuxedo
paired
up
with
a
white
shirt
and
a
butterfly
bow-tie.
Dolly
Singh,
who
appeared
in
Bhumi
Pednekar's
Thank
You
For
Coming,
paid
homage
to
Bollywood
with
her
sartorial
choice
on
her
first
day
on
the
red
carpet.
The
content
creator-social
media
influencer
was
a
vision
to
behold
as
she
sported
a
white
custom-mad
ensemble
by
the
ace
desgners
Abu
Jani
&
Sandeep
Khosla.
The
renowned
fashion
and
lifestyle
blogger
Masoom
Minawala
had
walked
the
red
carpet
of
Cannes
2023
thrice.
From
channeling
her
innner
Elsa
in
a
blue
ruffled
gown
to
rocking
a
custom-made
Abu
Jani-Sandeep
Khosla
outfit,
wearing
a
black
off-shoulder
gown
with
white
dramatic
sleeves
and
a
bright
yellow
gown...
Masoon
served
looks
after
looks.
Ruhee
Dosani,
an
Indian-American
social
media
influencer
who
gained
prominence
due
to
her
viral
dance
reels,
stunned
everyone
with
her
impeccable
style
stamanet
at
the
Cannes
Film
Festival
red
carpet
last
year.
She
opted
for
a
black
intricately
hand
embroidered
3D
structured
pantsuit
by
Amit
Aggarwal.