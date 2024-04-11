Nora Fatehi’s Shocking Statement On B-Town Couples Will Make You Question Celeb Romance: Why Suicidal…

Nora
Fatehi,
the
Moroccan
beauty
of
Bollywood
recently
graced
the
podcast
of
Ranveer
Allahbadia.
However,
the
episode
went
viral
for
more
than
one
reason.
Without
taking
any
names,
the
actress
could
be
heard
dissing
Bollywood
celebrities
and
the
romance
between
some
of
them
who
are
'calculative'
with
their
love
life
just
to
'stay
relevant'.
Nora
Fatehi
Bashed
Bollywood
Couples
For
Getting
Married
'Without
Being
In
Love'
Without
taking
any
names,
Nora
said,
"Clout
predators,
they
just
want
to
use
you
for
your
fame.
They
can't
with
me...
that's
why
you
don't
see
me
running
around
with
guys
or
dating...
but
I
see
it
is
happening
in
front
of
me.
In
the
film
industry,
people
get
married
for
clout."
She
continued,
"People
use
these
wives
or
husbands
for
networking
and
for
circles,
for
money,
for
relevance
even.
They
think,
'I
have
to
marry
that
person
so
I
can
stay
relevant
for
the
three
years
because
she
has
a
few
films
releasing
and
they
were
doing
well
at
the
box
office,
so
I
have
got
to
ride
that
wave'.
People
are
that
calculative.
Those
are
predators,
too."
Nora
also
questioned
Bollywood
celebrities
for
marrying
without
being
in
love,
adding,
"(It
all
comes
out
of
a
need
for)
money
and
fame...
these
guys
and
girls
will
destroy
their
whole
life
for
money,
fame
and
power.
Nothing
is
worse
than
getting
married
to
someone
that
you
don't
even
love
and
then
living
with
them
for
years...
most
of
the
people
in
our
industry
are
here
doing
that
nonsense.
Just
because
they
want
to
be
in
the
right
camp
and
circles."
"They
want
to
be
relevant,
because
they
don't
know
where
their
career
is
going
to
go.
So,
they
need
some
backup
plan
-
plan
A,
plan
B
and
plan
C...
I
don't
understand
sacrificing
your
personal
life,
mental
health
and
happiness
because
work
is
work,
home
life
and
personal
life
is
something
else.
You
can't
mix
them
both
because
then
you
will
never
be
happy.
And
then
you'll
wonder
why
you
are
depressed
and
suicidal," she
concluded.
Nora
Fatehi
stepped
into
Bollywood
with
the
film
Roar:
Tigers
of
Sundarbans
in
2014.
After
that
Nora
is
featured
in
back
to
back
hit
dancing
numbers
like
Baahubali:
The
Beginning,
Satyamev
Jayate,
among
others.
