Nora Fatehi’s Shocking Statement On B-Town Couples Will Make You Question Celeb Romance: Why Suicidal…

Nora Fatehi, the Moroccan beauty of Bollywood recently graced the podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia. However, the episode went viral for more than one reason. Without taking any names, the actress could be heard dissing Bollywood celebrities and the romance between some of them who are 'calculative' with their love life just to 'stay relevant'.

Nora Fatehi Bashed Bollywood Couples For Getting Married 'Without Being In Love'

Without taking any names, Nora said, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me... that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout."

She continued, "People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too."

Nora also questioned Bollywood celebrities for marrying without being in love, adding, "(It all comes out of a need for) money and fame... these guys and girls will destroy their whole life for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and then living with them for years... most of the people in our industry are here doing that nonsense. Just because they want to be in the right camp and circles."

"They want to be relevant, because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan - plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health and happiness because work is work, home life and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal," she concluded.

More About Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi stepped into Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans in 2014. After that Nora is featured in back to back hit dancing numbers like Baahubali: The Beginning, Satyamev Jayate, among others.