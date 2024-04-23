Is Shah Rukh Khan Back As Don? HERE's What We Know

Shah
Rukh
Khan
Upcoming
Movie
Update:
All
eyes
are
on
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
upcoming
movie.
After
the
record-breaking
success
in
2023
with
three
back-to-back
blockbuster
films
-
Pathaan,
Jawan
and
Dunki
-
the
'Badshah
of
Bollywood'
is
currently
gearing
up
for
his
next.
While
fans
eagerly
awaiting
the
official
announcement
for
his
upcoming
film,
we
hear
that
SRK
is
all
set
to
be
back
as
'Don'.
But
it's
not
what
you
think...
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Next
Titled
-
King
As
per
reports,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
will
next
be
seen
in
Sujoy
Ghosh's
(of
Kahaani,
Badla
fame)
upcoming
directorial.
Titled
'King',
the
action-packed
thriller
will
also
star
SRK's
daughter
Suhana
Khan
in
a
key
role.
The
film
will
mark
SRK's
first
collaboration
with
his
daughter
and
her
second
outing
after
her
debut
in
Zoya
Akhtar's
The
Archies.
The
latest
update
will
leave
SRK
fans
rejoiced!
Shah
Rukh
is
all
set
to
be
back
as
don
but
not
in
the
OG
don
franchise.
According
to
the
latest
Pinkvilla
report,
SRK
will
play
a
character
with
grey
shades
in
King.
The
report
suggests,
Khan
essays
the
role
of
a
don
in
the
film.
Yes,
you
read
that
right.
"Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
making
films
for
the
audience
and
is
well
aware
about
their
urge
to
see
him
in
shades
of
grey.
King
is
his
passion
project
and
he
has
been
meticulously
working
on
all
aspects
of
the
project
with
Siddharth
Anand
and
Sujoy
Ghosh.
They
have
collectively
carved
a
very
cool
full
of
attitude
and
swag
character
with
shades
of
grey
for
SRK
in
King,"
a
source
informed
the
portal.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
Khan
will
flaunt
a
long
hair
look
once
again
with
a
faint
bear
for
the
Sujoy
Ghosh
directorial.
"While
the
character
designing
is
already
done,
Siddharth
Anand
is
presently
working
on
the
action
blocks
with
international
stunt
teams.
Sujoy,
on
the
other
hand,
is
getting
the
dialogue
draft
ready,
whereas
SRK
is
overseeing
the
creative
process
and
training
with
Suhana
on
some
new-age
action
sequences,"
the
source
concluded.
About
King
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
King
chronicles
the
journey
of
a
mentor
(played
by
SRK)
and
a
disciple
(played
by
Suhana).
Produced
by
Gauri
Khan
and
Siddharth
Anand,
the
film
is
expected
to
go
floors
in
September
this
year.