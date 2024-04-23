Is Shah Rukh Khan Back As Don? HERE's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movie Update: All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie. After the record-breaking success in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbuster films - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - the 'Badshah of Bollywood' is currently gearing up for his next. While fans eagerly awaiting the official announcement for his upcoming film, we hear that SRK is all set to be back as 'Don'. But it's not what you think...

Shah Rukh Khan's Next Titled - King

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's (of Kahaani, Badla fame) upcoming directorial. Titled 'King', the action-packed thriller will also star SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in a key role. The film will mark SRK's first collaboration with his daughter and her second outing after her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Shah Rukh Khan Is Back As Don But...

The latest update will leave SRK fans rejoiced! Shah Rukh is all set to be back as don but not in the OG don franchise.

According to the latest Pinkvilla report, SRK will play a character with grey shades in King. The report suggests, Khan essays the role of a don in the film. Yes, you read that right.

"Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King," a source informed the portal.

As the report further suggests, Khan will flaunt a long hair look once again with a faint bear for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

"While the character designing is already done, Siddharth Anand is presently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams. Sujoy, on the other hand, is getting the dialogue draft ready, whereas SRK is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences," the source concluded.

About King

If reports are to be believed, King chronicles the journey of a mentor (played by SRK) and a disciple (played by Suhana).

Produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to go floors in September this year.

