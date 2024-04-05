Is This The Reason Why Taapsee Pannu Ditched The Lehenga & Wore A Suit For Her Anand Karaj With Mathias Boe?

Taapsee Pannu is the new bride in the town. The diva married her longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 23. It was a hush-hush wedding with the couple's respective families and close friends in attendance. According to media reports, Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot as per Sikh and Christian rituals.

Recently, Taapsee's first video from her wedding celebrations went viral on social media wherein the bride was seen dressed in a heavily embroidered anarkali style short kurti with stylish and embroidered pyjami which she had paired with a traditional embroidered dupatta. On the other hand, Mathias was seen wearing a sherwani which he had paired with a red turban and sehra.

Interestingly, Taapsee ditching the heavy lehenga has grabbed the eyeballs. But looks like this was a religious decision. According to media reports, an advisory issued from Akal Takht in Amritsar, a dresscode has been set for the brides taking laavan phere (nuptial vows) as per the Sikh traditions. The advisory urges brides to wear salwar suit instead of heavy lehengas as the lehengas hinders the brides from sitting, standing, and paying obeisance properly during the ceremony. Looks like Taapsee Pannu, who also tied the knot as per Sikh rituals, kept the advisory in mind. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Taapsee will be seen playing the lead role in the much awaited sequel of Hasseen Dillruba. Titled as Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the movie will also feature Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill in the lead role. Talking about the movie, Taapsee stated, "Hai toh sequel. Toh, continuation hota hai ek taarike se. Main yahi kahungi ke Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba ki Rani mein thora zyada pyaar hai, thori zyada himmat hai aur thora zyada pagalpan hai. Kyunki jo pagalpan ke hadh se na guzre woh pyar hee kya? Hosh mein toh rishte nibhaye jaatey hai (If there's a sequel, it's like a continuation. I'll say this: in "Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba ki Rani," there's a bit more love, a bit more courage, and a bit more craziness. Because what's love without a little madness? Relationships are built in consciousness)"