Is This The Reason Why Taapsee Pannu Ditched The Lehenga & Wore A Suit For Her Anand Karaj With Mathias Boe?

Taapsee
Pannu
is
the
new
bride
in
the
town.
The
diva
married
her
longtime
beau
Mathias
Boe
in
an
intimate
ceremony
in
Udaipur
on
March
23.
It
was
a
hush-hush
wedding
with
the
couple's
respective
families
and
close
friends
in
attendance.
According
to
media
reports,
Taapsee
and
Mathias
tied
the
knot
as
per
Sikh
and
Christian
rituals.
Recently,
Taapsee's
first
video
from
her
wedding
celebrations
went
viral
on
social
media
wherein
the
bride
was
seen
dressed
in
a
heavily
embroidered
anarkali
style
short
kurti
with
stylish
and
embroidered
pyjami
which
she
had
paired
with
a
traditional
embroidered
dupatta.
On
the
other
hand,
Mathias
was
seen
wearing
a
sherwani
which
he
had
paired
with
a
red
turban
and
sehra.
Interestingly,
Taapsee
ditching
the
heavy
lehenga
has
grabbed
the
eyeballs.
But
looks
like
this
was
a
religious
decision.
According
to
media
reports,
an
advisory
issued
from
Akal
Takht
in
Amritsar,
a
dresscode
has
been
set
for
the
brides
taking
laavan
phere
(nuptial
vows)
as
per
the
Sikh
traditions.
The
advisory
urges
brides
to
wear
salwar
suit
instead
of
heavy
lehengas
as
the
lehengas
hinders
the
brides
from
sitting,
standing,
and
paying
obeisance
properly
during
the
ceremony.
Looks
like
Taapsee
Pannu,
who
also
tied
the
knot
as
per
Sikh
rituals,
kept
the
advisory
in
mind.
However,
an
official
confirmation
about
the
same
is
yet
to
be
made.
Meanwhile
talking
about
the
work
front,
Taapsee
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
much
awaited
sequel
of
Hasseen
Dillruba.
Titled
as
Phir
Aayi
Hasseen
Dillruba,
the
movie
will
also
feature
Vikrant
Massey,
Sunny
Kaushal,
Jimmy
Shergill
in
the
lead
role.
Talking
about
the
movie,
Taapsee
stated,
"Hai
toh
sequel.
Toh,
continuation
hota
hai
ek
taarike
se.
Main
yahi
kahungi
ke
Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
ki
Rani
mein
thora
zyada
pyaar
hai,
thori
zyada
himmat
hai
aur
thora
zyada
pagalpan
hai.
Kyunki
jo
pagalpan
ke
hadh
se
na
guzre
woh
pyar
hee
kya?
Hosh
mein
toh
rishte
nibhaye
jaatey
hai
(If
there's
a
sequel,
it's
like
a
continuation.
I'll
say
this:
in
"Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dillruba
ki
Rani," there's
a
bit
more
love,
a
bit
more
courage,
and
a
bit
more
craziness.
Because
what's
love
without
a
little
madness?
Relationships
are
built
in
consciousness)"
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 19:09 [IST]