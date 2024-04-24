Jackie Shroff's Heartfelt Plea To Keep India's Strays Cool in the Heatwave Is Something You Can’t Miss

As
India
battles
with
scorching
temperatures
and
a
heatwave,
iconic
actor
and
philanthropist
Jackie
Shroff
has
stepped
forward
to
advocate
for
the
welfare
of
stray
animals.
Taking
to
social
media,
Shroff
shared
a
heartfelt
video
urging
the
public
to
provide
bowls
of
water
for
birds
and
animals
enduring
the
heatwave.
In
his
Instagram
post,
Shroff
delivered
a
poignant
message,
stating,
"Aaj
ki
special
advice
-
paani
peena
nahi
bhoolna,
aur
paani
rakhna
mat
bhoolna!
Together,
let's
make
a
splash
of
compassion." Collaborating
with
his
NGO
'Ped
Lagao
Bhidu,'
Shroff
amplified
the
message
across
his
social
media
platforms,
emphasizing
the
importance
of
collective
action
in
caring
for
the
voiceless.