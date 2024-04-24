English Edition
Jackie Shroff's Heartfelt Plea To Keep India's Strays Cool in the Heatwave Is Something You Can’t Miss

By
Jackie Shroff s Heartfelt Plea To Keep India s Strays Cool

As India battles with scorching temperatures and a heatwave, iconic actor and philanthropist Jackie Shroff has stepped forward to advocate for the welfare of stray animals. Taking to social media, Shroff shared a heartfelt video urging the public to provide bowls of water for birds and animals enduring the heatwave.

In his Instagram post, Shroff delivered a poignant message, stating, "Aaj ki special advice - paani peena nahi bhoolna, aur paani rakhna mat bhoolna! Together, let's make a splash of compassion." Collaborating with his NGO 'Ped Lagao Bhidu,' Shroff amplified the message across his social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of collective action in caring for the voiceless.

'Ped Lagao Bhidu,' is Shroff's initiative dedicated to spreading positivity and environmental consciousness, while inspiring individuals to make a positive impact on the planet.

Jackie Shroff is set to grace the screen once again in his upcoming film, 'Baby John.' Fans eagerly await his next on-screen portrayal, knowing that his endeavors off-screen are equally commendable.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 15:31 [IST]
