Jackky Bhagnani And Team Celebrate 13 Years Of FALTU! Is FALTU 2 In The Making?

The
popular
youth
film
from
2011
-
FALTU
which
starred
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Angad
Bedi,
Chandan
Roy
Sanyal,
Puja
Gupta,
Riteish
Deshmukh,
and
Arshad
Warsi
celebrates
its
13th
Anniversary
today.
The
film
directed
by
Remo
D'souza
saw
a
huge
craze
amongst
youngsters,
especially
for
its
song.
Now
as
it
clocks
in
13
years,
Jackky
Bhagnani
and
the
cast
revisit
some
amazing
memories
from
the
film.
Talking
about
13
years
of
FALTU,
Jackky
Bhagnani
says,
"It
is
where
it
all
began
for
me,
in
one
word
dream
come
true.
We
were
students,
not
actors
who
were
acting
as
students.
We
used
to
laugh
and
play.
We
were
all
Faltus
and
it
is
actually
after
the
film
that
people
told
us
we
were
not."
Puja
Gupta
also
heaped
praises
on
producer
Vashu
Bhagnani
and
Pooja
Entertainment.
She
said,
"I
learned
here
how
well
Vashu
sir
spoils
their
actors.
We
thoroughly
enjoyed
shooting
for
this
in
Mauritius
and
Goa."
Remo
D'Souza,
Angad
Bedi,
and
Chandan
also
spoke
fondly
about
the
film.
And
while
the
video
gave
some
serious
nostalgia
to
fans,
many
also
started
asking
if
a
sequel
is
on
the
cards.
Well,
is
FALTU
2
on
the
cards?
We
will
have
to
wait
to
find
out!
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 14:57 [IST]