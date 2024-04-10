Janhvi Kapoor's Special Gesture For Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya During Maidaan Screening Leaves Fans In Awe

Janhvi Kapoor Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya: Janhvi Kapoor hits headlines again over her personal life. Rumours of the actress dating Shikhar Pahariya have been doing rounds for quite a while now. And now, Janhvi's special gesture for her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya have left fans in awe. From temple visits to attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, social media PDAs, vacaying together, the rumoured couple has subtly confirmed their romantic relationship. Recently, Janhvi dropped a major hint about her relationship status and it is giving us couple goals.

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Official

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor attented Maidaan screening, co-produced by her father Boney Kapoor, in style. The actress wore a sultry off-white flared pants, matching top and a pair of heels. While Janhvi exuded boss lady vibes in her stunning ensemble, it was diamond-studded necklace that caught our attention. Well, it wasn't just any other diamond necklace. The necklace had her beau's name Shikhar written on it. It read, "Shikhu", as Janhvi lovingly calls him.

Check out the posts below:

As soons as the video went viral on osical media, fans were left in awe. One of the users took to the comment section and wrote, "Her necklace ??? Is that shiku ??," another fan replied, "yess, its Shikhu."

Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor Seemingly Confirms DATING Shikhar Pahariya, Reveals His Nickname; VIDEO

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde.

Previously, during her appearance on Koffee On Karan S8, Janhvi had accidentally mentioned that "Shikhu" was one of the three people on her speed-dial list. When Karan Johar asked her "to name three people on your speed-dial list", Janhvi promptly replied, "Papa, Khushu and Shiku". Soon, the actress realised that she had given away too much information about her love life.

Janhvi Kapoor Is Once Again Dating Ex Shikhar Pahariya? Here's the scoop