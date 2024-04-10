Janhvi Kapoor's Special Gesture For Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya During Maidaan Screening Leaves Fans In Awe

Janhvi
Kapoor
Rumoured
Beau
Shikhar
Pahariya:
Janhvi
Kapoor
hits
headlines
again
over
her
personal
life.
Rumours
of
the
actress
dating
Shikhar
Pahariya
have
been
doing
rounds
for
quite
a
while
now.
And
now,
Janhvi's
special
gesture
for
her
rumoured
beau
Shikhar
Pahariya
have
left
fans
in
awe.
From
temple
visits
to
attending
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant's
pre-wedding
celebration
in
Jamnagar,
social
media
PDAs,
vacaying
together,
the
rumoured
couple
has
subtly
confirmed
their
romantic
relationship.
Recently,
Janhvi
dropped
a
major
hint
about
her
relationship
status
and
it
is
giving
us
couple
goals.
Janhvi
Kapoor
Makes
Her
Relationship
With
Rumoured
Beau
Shikhar
Pahariya
Official
Last
night,
Janhvi
Kapoor
attented
Maidaan
screening,
co-produced
by
her
father
Boney
Kapoor,
in
style.
The
actress
wore
a
sultry
off-white
flared
pants,
matching
top
and
a
pair
of
heels.
While
Janhvi
exuded
boss
lady
vibes
in
her
stunning
ensemble,
it
was
diamond-studded
necklace
that
caught
our
attention.
Well,
it
wasn't
just
any
other
diamond
necklace.
The
necklace
had
her
beau's
name
Shikhar
written
on
it.
It
read,
"Shikhu",
as
Janhvi
lovingly
calls
him.
As
soons
as
the
video
went
viral
on
osical
media,
fans
were
left
in
awe.
One
of
the
users
took
to
the
comment
section
and
wrote,
"Her
necklace
???
Is
that
shiku
??,"
another
fan
replied,
"yess,
its
Shikhu."
For
the
unversed,
Shikhar
Pahariya
is
the
grandson
of
politician
and
former
Chief
Minister
of
Maharashtra,
Sushilkumar
Shinde.
Previously,
during
her
appearance
on
Koffee
On
Karan
S8,
Janhvi
had
accidentally
mentioned
that
"Shikhu" was
one
of
the
three
people
on
her
speed-dial
list.
When
Karan
Johar
asked
her
"to
name
three
people
on
your
speed-dial
list",
Janhvi
promptly
replied,
"Papa,
Khushu
and
Shiku".
Soon,
the
actress
realised
that
she
had
given
away
too
much
information
about
her
love
life.