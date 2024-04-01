Jaya Bachchan Gave The Best Compliment To Younger Generation On Navya Nanda's 'What The Hell Navya'

In
the
previous
episode
of
What
The
Hell
Navya,
Jaya
Bachchan
expressed
her
fondness
for
the
younger
generation
and
how
she
loves
interacting
with
them.
the
trio
of
Navya
Naveli
Nanda,
Shweta
Bachchan
Nanda,
and
Jaya
Bachchan
discuss
about
age
vs
experience.
On
the
Vodcast,
The
women
of
the
Bachchan
family
Navya
Naveli
Nanda,
Jaya
Bachchan,
and
Shweta
Bachchan
delved
into
the
clash
between
age
and
experience,
and
its
consequences.
They
discussed
the
conflict
and
effects
of
age
and
experience.
They
talked
about
how,
despite
their
important
contributions,
younger
people
are
sometimes
singled
out
by
older
people
for
their
alleged
lack
of
experience.
Jaya
was
firm
in
her
support
of
the
younger
generation
during
the
discussion.
Talking
about
people
from
her
generation,
Navya
said,
"My
generation
is
into
so
many
things,
We
throw
ourselves
into
everything.
Like
I
do
a
hundred
things
and
a
lot
of
people
are
like
do
slowly
slowly,
but
I
feel
like
there
is
so
much
I
want
to
say
and
do
and
fix
but
I
don't
have
enough
time
to
do
it."
Jaya
Bachchan
echoed
Navya
Naveli's
sentiments,
remarking,
"I
identify
with
it
100
percent.
I
was
like
this.
I
wanted
to
do
so
much.
The
best
compliment
I
can
give
to
the
younger
generation
is
-
I
love
my
friends,
I
enjoy
spending
time
with
them
but
I
enjoy
spending
time
with
the
younger
generation
a
lot
more.
I
love
sitting
and
listening
to
them
and
I
love
seeing
them
interact.
It's
very
stimulating
for
me."
Jaya
Bachchan
said
that
the
younger
generation
should
ignore
the
criticism
from
older
people
who
doubt
their
intentions
and
stick
to
their
convictions.
She
also
mentioned
how
she
preferred
the
company
of
younger
people
to
that
of
her
contemporaries.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 16:00 [IST]