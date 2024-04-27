English Edition
Jolly LLB 3 Shoot Update: Arshad Warsi To Film Important Sequences For One Month In THIS State

The third installment of the Jolly LLB series will see Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar share the screen, with filming set in Rajasthan and a release planned for 2025. The series is known for its blend of humor and courtroom drama, promising another compelling narrative.

Jolly LLB 3 Unites Warsi Kumar

The beloved courtroom drama series, Jolly LLB, is making a comeback with its third installment, reuniting stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. Warsi, who originally played a lawyer in the first film, and Kumar, who took up the mantle in the sequel, are set to share the screen in Jolly LLB 3. This news has sparked considerable excitement among fans of the franchise.

A reliable source has disclosed that Arshad Warsi is gearing up to commence the next shooting schedule for the film shortly. This upcoming stint of filming is expected to last a month and will unfold in the picturesque landscapes of Rajasthan. "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun," the source shared, highlighting the preparations underway for the much-anticipated project.

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is tentatively set to start production in May. The film promises to continue the series' legacy of blending humor with compelling courtroom drama. In addition to Warsi and Kumar, Saurabh Shukla is rumored to reprise his role as the judge, further cementing the continuity with its predecessors. With shooting scheduled throughout 2024, audiences can look forward to a 2025 release, eagerly awaiting the dynamic duo's return to the big screen.

The Jolly LLB series has garnered acclaim for its witty yet insightful commentary on the Indian judicial system, wrapped in engaging narratives. The upcoming installment aims to uphold this tradition, offering fans a fresh storyline while retaining the charm and appeal of its forerunners. As the production gears up in Rajasthan, the anticipation for Jolly LLB 3 only continues to grow, setting the stage for another successful chapter in this beloved film series.

