Jolly LLB 3 Shoot Update: Arshad Warsi To Film Important Sequences For One Month In THIS State
The third installment of the Jolly LLB series will see Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar share the screen, with filming set in Rajasthan and a release planned for 2025. The series is known for its blend of humor and courtroom drama, promising another compelling narrative.
The
beloved
courtroom
drama
series,
Jolly
LLB,
is
making
a
comeback
with
its
third
installment,
reuniting
stars
Arshad
Warsi
and
Akshay
Kumar.
Warsi,
who
originally
played
a
lawyer
in
the
first
film,
and
Kumar,
who
took
up
the
mantle
in
the
sequel,
are
set
to
share
the
screen
in
Jolly
LLB
3.
This
news
has
sparked
considerable
excitement
among
fans
of
the
franchise.
A
reliable
source
has
disclosed
that
Arshad
Warsi
is
gearing
up
to
commence
the
next
shooting
schedule
for
the
film
shortly.
This
upcoming
stint
of
filming
is
expected
to
last
a
month
and
will
unfold
in
the
picturesque
landscapes
of
Rajasthan.
"Arshad
Warsi
will
begin
a
month-long
schedule
in
Rajasthan
soon.
The
pre-production
work
on
the
location
has
already
begun," the
source
shared,
highlighting
the
preparations
underway
for
the
much-anticipated
project.
Helmed
by
Subhash
Kapoor,
Jolly
LLB
3
is
tentatively
set
to
start
production
in
May.
The
film
promises
to
continue
the
series'
legacy
of
blending
humor
with
compelling
courtroom
drama.
In
addition
to
Warsi
and
Kumar,
Saurabh
Shukla
is
rumored
to
reprise
his
role
as
the
judge,
further
cementing
the
continuity
with
its
predecessors.
With
shooting
scheduled
throughout
2024,
audiences
can
look
forward
to
a
2025
release,
eagerly
awaiting
the
dynamic
duo's
return
to
the
big
screen.
The
Jolly
LLB
series
has
garnered
acclaim
for
its
witty
yet
insightful
commentary
on
the
Indian
judicial
system,
wrapped
in
engaging
narratives.
The
upcoming
installment
aims
to
uphold
this
tradition,
offering
fans
a
fresh
storyline
while
retaining
the
charm
and
appeal
of
its
forerunners.
As
the
production
gears
up
in
Rajasthan,
the
anticipation
for
Jolly
LLB
3
only
continues
to
grow,
setting
the
stage
for
another
successful
chapter
in
this
beloved
film
series.