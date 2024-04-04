Juhi Chawla Doesn’t Like To Watch KKR Matches With Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s WHY

Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's friendship goes way beyond just being co-stars. From successful on-screen collaborations to their partnership as KKR co-owners, the Darr duo shares decades-long friendship. The duo owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders and it's a dream for any fan to watch a KKR match with SRK. However, the Darr actress reveals that she doesn't like to watch KKR matches with Khan. Read to know why...

Juhi Chawla On Watching KKR Matches With Shah Rukh Khan:

The ongoing IPL season is giving us some of the best thrilling matches. Last night, it was delightful to see Shah Rukh Khan smiling and cheering for his team as they won against Delhi Capitals.

During a recent interview with IANS, Juhi, known for her candidness, shared a funny behind-the-scenes dynamic among the co-owners. Talking about it, the actress stated that she and SRK are not the best people to watch IPL matches together. She further revealed that they are always super-tensed whenever their team is playing.

She said, "IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense."

Juhi went on to disclose that she can't watch KKR matches with Shah Rukh as he vents out his anger at her whenever their team is ot playing well.

"It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play," she humorously added.

Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla Movies:

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like Ram Jaane, Darr, Yess Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, One 2 Ka 4 and Bhoothnath to name a few.

