Juhi Chawla Doesn’t Like To Watch KKR Matches With Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s WHY

Shah
Rukh
Khan-Juhi
Chawla
IPL
2024:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Juhi
Chawla's
friendship
goes
way
beyond
just
being
co-stars.
From
successful
on-screen
collaborations
to
their
partnership
as
KKR
co-owners,
the
Darr
duo
shares
decades-long
friendship.
The
duo
owns
the
IPL
(Indian
Premier
League)
team
Kolkata
Knight
Riders
and
it's
a
dream
for
any
fan
to
watch
a
KKR
match
with
SRK.
However,
the
Darr
actress
reveals
that
she
doesn't
like
to
watch
KKR
matches
with
Khan.
Read
to
know
why...
Juhi
Chawla
On
Watching
KKR
Matches
With
Shah
Rukh
Khan:
The
ongoing
IPL
season
is
giving
us
some
of
the
best
thrilling
matches.
Last
night,
it
was
delightful
to
see
Shah
Rukh
Khan
smiling
and
cheering
for
his
team
as
they
won
against
Delhi
Capitals.
During
a
recent
interview
with
IANS,
Juhi,
known
for
her
candidness,
shared
a
funny
behind-the-scenes
dynamic
among
the
co-owners.
Talking
about
it,
the
actress
stated
that
she
and
SRK
are
not
the
best
people
to
watch
IPL
matches
together.
She
further
revealed
that
they
are
always
super-tensed
whenever
their
team
is
playing.
Juhi
went
on
to
disclose
that
she
can't
watch
KKR
matches
with
Shah
Rukh
as
he
vents
out
his
anger
at
her
whenever
their
team
is
ot
playing
well.
"It
is
not
good
to
watch
a
match
with
him
because
when
our
team
is
not
performing
well,
he
vents
out
his
anger
at
me.
I
tell
him
to
tell
that
to
the
team
and
not
me.
So
we
are
not
the
best
people
to
watch
the
match
with.
I
think
the
same
goes
for
a
lot
of
owners.
They
all
can
be
seen
sweating
while
their
teams
play,"
she
humorously
added.
Shah
Rukh
Khan-Juhi
Chawla
Movies:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Juhi
Chawla
have
worked
together
in
films
like
Ram
Jaane,
Darr,
Yess
Boss,
Raju
Ban
Gaya
Gentleman,
Phir
Bhi
Dil
Hai
Hindustani,
Duplicate,
One
2
Ka
4
and
Bhoothnath
to
name
a
few.