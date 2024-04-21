Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama Leaves Internet In Awe: Fan Says "Goosebumps"

Amitabh Bachchan Character In Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, is one of the highly-anticipated releases of this year. Amid all the buzz, the makers have finally revealed the character deets of Amitabh Bachchan in this sci-fi actioner with a new intriguing video. On Sunday (April 21), the makers dropped the new video ft Big B exclusively on Star Sports at 7:15 pm and it went viral in no time.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast & Plot Deets:

Set in a futuristic fictional called Kashi, Kalki 2898 AD boasts a power-packed ensemble of big names from the film industry, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Prabhas plays the role of Bhairava, while DP will be reportedly seen as Padma. According to Vedas, Padma is the wife of Lord Kalki and Kalki is the name of Lord Vishnu's final avatar. Despite being a sci-fi drama, the film is said to have an interesting connection to Indian mythology.

Fans Impressed With Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama In Kalki 2898 AD

And it's finally out! On Sunday evening (April 21), the makers introduced Big B as Ashwatthama with a gripping video and trust us, it will surely give you goosebumps. The introduction clip went viral in no time, leaving the internet in awe.

Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "#Kalki2898AD - Amitabh Bachan as Ashwathama🌟 Glimpse video looks super grandeur👌"

#Kalki2898AD - Amitabh Bachan as Ashwathama🌟

Glimpse video looks super grandeur👌pic.twitter.com/zcL3XmYcqa — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 21, 2024

Another fan tweeted, "wow goosebumps🥵🥵" A third user hailed the makers for ditiching regular posters and opting for a dialogue snippets for character introduction. The person wrote, "Introducing characters with dialogue snippets is a much better idea than regular posters.. "

I wasn't excited for #Kalki2898AD ..



And then this glimpse came.. 🥵#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/MogNbMO2Mi — M A 𝕏 A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) April 21, 2024

Where are your feets Nagi sir 🙇🏻‍♂️🥵



Goosebumps moments within these 20 sec clip 🔥



Imagining the hysteria when teaser/trailer will be released 🥵 #Kalki2898AD #Prabhas #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/JgXZYKcGWm — Rupesh Bhartiya (@Mrbhartiya06) April 21, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Becomes Most Expensive Indian Film Till Date:

The Nag Ashwin directorial promises to be a visual spectacle with its pan-India appeal, state-of-the-art VFX and CGI effects, and the star-studded ensemble.

As per reports, Kalki 2898 AD is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 CRORES, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made till now.

