Kalki 2898 AD Budget: Prabhas Starrer Is Most EXPENSIVE Indian Film; Costs More Than Salaar & Bahubali 2

Kalki 2898 AD Budget: All eyes are on the much-awaited Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD and rightfully so! Even before the official announcement, the sci-fi actioner managed to grab headlines every now and then. The entire film industry is currently buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Prabhas film. Given the star-studded cast, pan-India appeal, state-of-the-art VFX and CGI effects, Kalki 2898 AD - directed by Nag Ashwin - promises to be grand cinematic exprience. And now, we hear that this sci-fi actioner has become the most expensive Indian film ever made till now. Read on...

Kalki 2898 AD Cast & Plot Deets

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi extravaganza that boasts a power-packed ensemble, including big stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead. Kamal Haasan reportedly plays the role of teh villain in this film.

Set in a futuristic fictional called Kashi, Prabhas essays the role of Bhairava. Depsite being a sci-fi film, the movie is said to have an interesting connection to Indian mythology. For those unawared, Kalki is the name of Lord Vishnu's final avatar. As per multiple reports, DP will be seen as Padma opposite Prabhas. According to Vedas, Padma is the wife of Lord Kalki. The details of the other key characters have been kept under wraps as of now.

Singham Again: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Singham Pose Goes VIRAL! Fan Says, "Mother Is Serving"

Kalki 2898 AD Budget: Most Expensive Indian Film Till Date

Kalki 2898 AD is potentially all set to break all the box office records. Now, the film has now added a new feather in its already-shining cap. According to multiple reports surfacing online, the sci-fi actioner has become the most expensive Indian ever made so far.

The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer is made on a staggering budget of Rs 600 CRORES! Yes, you read that right!

Kalki 2898 AD Budget Surpasses Salaar & Bahubali Costs

The total production cost of the Nag Ashwin directorial has surpassed the budgets of two other Prabhas blockbusters, i.e. Salaar: Part 1 and the Bahubali franchise.

As per reports, Salaar: Part 1 was made on a budget of Rs 270 crores, while the production costs of SS Rajamouli's Bahubali: The Beginning (Part 1) & Baahubali: The Conclusion (Part 2) were Rs 180 crores and Rs 250 crores repectively.

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Did You Know Who OWNED Mannat?

More About Kalki 2898 AD

As per reports, Kalki 2898 AD makers are set to reveal the details of Big B's character today (Sunday, April 21) at 7:15 PM, exclusively on Star Sports.

Previously, the movie was scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2024. However, the latest reports suggest the makers are likely postpone the release due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the ongoing IPL.