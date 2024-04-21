Kalki 2898 AD Budget: Prabhas Starrer Is Most EXPENSIVE Indian Film; Costs More Than Salaar & Bahubali 2

Kalki
2898
AD
Budget:
All
eyes
are
on
the
much-awaited
Prabhas
starrer
Kalki
2898
AD
and
rightfully
so!
Even
before
the
official
announcement,
the
sci-fi
actioner
managed
to
grab
headlines
every
now
and
then.
The
entire
film
industry
is
currently
buzzing
with
anticipation
for
the
upcoming
Prabhas
film.
Given
the
star-studded
cast,
pan-India
appeal,
state-of-the-art
VFX
and
CGI
effects,
Kalki
2898
AD
-
directed
by
Nag
Ashwin
-
promises
to
be
grand
cinematic
exprience.
And
now,
we
hear
that
this
sci-fi
actioner
has
become
the
most
expensive
Indian
film
ever
made
till
now.
Read
on...
Kalki
2898
AD
is
a
sci-fi
extravaganza
that
boasts
a
power-packed
ensemble,
including
big
stars
like
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan
and
Disha
Patani
in
the
lead.
Kamal
Haasan
reportedly
plays
the
role
of
teh
villain
in
this
film.
Set
in
a
futuristic
fictional
called
Kashi,
Prabhas
essays
the
role
of
Bhairava.
Depsite
being
a
sci-fi
film,
the
movie
is
said
to
have
an
interesting
connection
to
Indian
mythology.
For
those
unawared,
Kalki
is
the
name
of
Lord
Vishnu's
final
avatar.
As
per
multiple
reports,
DP
will
be
seen
as
Padma
opposite
Prabhas.
According
to
Vedas,
Padma
is
the
wife
of
Lord
Kalki.
The
details
of
the
other
key
characters
have
been
kept
under
wraps
as
of
now.
Kalki
2898
AD
is
potentially
all
set
to
break
all
the
box
office
records.
Now,
the
film
has
now
added
a
new
feather
in
its
already-shining
cap.
According
to
multiple
reports
surfacing
online,
the
sci-fi
actioner
has
become
the
most
expensive
Indian
ever
made
so
far.
The
Prabhas-Deepika
Padukone
starrer
is
made
on
a
staggering
budget
of
Rs
600
CRORES!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Kalki
2898
AD
Budget
Surpasses
Salaar
&
Bahubali
Costs
The
total
production
cost
of
the
Nag
Ashwin
directorial
has
surpassed
the
budgets
of
two
other
Prabhas
blockbusters,
i.e.
Salaar:
Part
1
and
the
Bahubali
franchise.
As
per
reports,
Salaar:
Part
1
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
270
crores,
while
the
production
costs
of
SS
Rajamouli's
Bahubali:
The
Beginning
(Part
1)
&
Baahubali:
The
Conclusion
(Part
2)
were
Rs
180
crores
and
Rs
250
crores
repectively.