Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas’ Film To Have An Animated Prelude On OTT Before Theatrical Release

Kalki
2898
AD
Update:
Prabhas'
upcoming
magnum
opus,
is
getting
bigger
and
better
with
each
passing
day.
Directed
by
Nag
Ashwin,
the
upcoming
sci-fi
dystopian
action
thriller
is
undoubtedly
one
of
the
biggest
releases
of
this
year.
The
movie
boasts
an
ensemble
cast
consisting
of
some
of
the
biggest
stars
of
our
country.
Besides
Prabhas,
the
film
also
features
Deepika
Padukone,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan
and
Disha
Patani
in
key
roles.
Given
the
hype
around
the
upcoming
pan-India
flick,
the
makers
have
decided
to
treat
fans
with
a
special
animated
version
of
Kalk
2898
AD.
Kalki
2898
AD
Update:
Prabhas'
Film
To
Get
An
Animated
Prelude
Before
Theatrical
Release
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
Indian
mythology,
Kalki
2898
AD
promises
to
be
a
cinematic
spectacle.
According
to
a
Pinkvilla
report,
director
Nag
Ashwin
and
producer
Vyjayanthi
Movies
will
release
a
special
animated
prelude
to
the
film,
which
will
have
a
direct-to-digital
premiere
on
a
leading
streaming
giant
ahead
of
its
theatrical
release.
The
prelude
will
basically
offer
a
sneak-peek
into
the
massive
cinematic
world
of
the
Prabhas-starrer.
"The
prelude
to
Kalki
will
basically
give
the
audience
a
glimpse
into
the
world
of
this
Nag
Ashwin
directorial.
It's
a
one-of-its-kind
extended
video
in
the
animated
format,
wherein
Prabhas
himself
has
dubbed
for
his
character,"
a
source
informed
the
portal.
"The
output
of
animation
is
also
at
par
with
the
best
in
the
world.
The
exact
timelines
for
the
release
of
Kalki
Animated
Prelude
have
been
kept
under
wraps
for
now,
but
the
makers
are
set
to
create
history
by
one-of-a-kind
campaigns,"
the
source
added.
Kalki
2898
AD
Release
Date
Updates:
Kalki
2898
AD
is
scheduled
to
release
in
theatres
on
9th
May
2024!
However,
as
per
the
latest
HT
report,
the
release
date
of
the
sci-fi
thriller
might
get
postponed
due
to
the
Lok
Sabha
elections
2024.
There
is
no
official
announcement
yet.