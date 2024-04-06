Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas’ Film To Have An Animated Prelude On OTT Before Theatrical Release

Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD is getting bigger and better with each passing day. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming sci-fi dystopian action thriller is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year. The movie boasts an ensemble cast consisting of some of the biggest stars of our country. Besides Prabhas, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.

Given the hype around the upcoming pan-India flick, the makers have decided to treat fans with a special animated version of Kalk 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas' Film To Get An Animated Prelude Before Theatrical Release

Set against the backdrop of Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD promises to be a cinematic spectacle. According to a Pinkvilla report, director Nag Ashwin and producer Vyjayanthi Movies will release a special animated prelude to the film, which will have a direct-to-digital premiere on a leading streaming giant ahead of its theatrical release.

The prelude will basically offer a sneak-peek into the massive cinematic world of the Prabhas-starrer.

"The prelude to Kalki will basically give the audience a glimpse into the world of this Nag Ashwin directorial. It's a one-of-its-kind extended video in the animated format, wherein Prabhas himself has dubbed for his character," a source informed the portal.

"The output of animation is also at par with the best in the world. The exact timelines for the release of Kalki Animated Prelude have been kept under wraps for now, but the makers are set to create history by one-of-a-kind campaigns," the source added.

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Updates:

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release in theatres on 9th May 2024! However, as per the latest HT report, the release date of the sci-fi thriller might get postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. There is no official announcement yet.

