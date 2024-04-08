Kangana Ranaut Addresses 'Shameful' Rumors Regarding Beef Consumption: I'm A Proud Hindu...

Kangana Ranaut recently addressed the controversy surrounding her dietary choices, specifically the rumors about her consuming beef. The Bollywood actress, who has ventured into politics, firmly denied these claims on her Instagram Stories. Labeling them as 'shameful' and 'baseless,' Kangana stressed her long-standing promotion of a yogic and Ayurvedic lifestyle. "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat," she asserted, emphasizing her commitment to Hindu values.

The rumors were ignited by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's allegations, suggesting Kangana had previously expressed her preference for beef on social media. In response, Kangana not only refuted these claims but also highlighted her dedication to her Hindu faith. "My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she stated, seeking to clear her name from the controversy.

The political sphere also reacted to these rumors, with BJP leader Shaina NC criticizing Wadettiwar's comments. Shaina condemned the Congress party's approach, deeming it as a reflection of their lack of ideology and an 'anti-women' stance, further referencing past controversial comments made by Congress MP Randeep Surjewala about Hema Malini.

On the political front, Kangana joined the BJP last month and has been actively campaigning after being announced as the BJP candidate for Mandi. She shared with the Hindustan Times her motivations for entering politics, expressing a desire to fight for people's welfare on a larger platform. Kangana highlighted her advocacy for issues such as pay parity and women's empowerment as driving forces behind her political ambitions.

In summary, Kangana Ranaut's emphatic denial of the beef consumption rumors and her assertive clarification of her dietary and religious practices have drawn attention once again to the intersections of celebrity, politics, and personal life in the public sphere.