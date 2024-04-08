Kangana Ranaut Addresses 'Shameful' Rumors Regarding Beef Consumption: I'm A Proud Hindu...

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut firmly denied rumors alleging her beef consumption, emphasizing her adherence to Hindu values and a yogic lifestyle. She responded to political criticism by reaffirming her religious and dietary practices.
Kangana
Ranaut
recently
addressed
the
controversy
surrounding
her
dietary
choices,
specifically
the
rumors
about
her
consuming
beef.
The
Bollywood
actress,
who
has
ventured
into
politics,
firmly
denied
these
claims
on
her
Instagram
Stories.
Labeling
them
as
'shameful'
and
'baseless,'
Kangana
stressed
her
long-standing
promotion
of
a
yogic
and
Ayurvedic
lifestyle.
"I
don't
consume
beef
or
any
other
kind
of
red
meat," she
asserted,
emphasizing
her
commitment
to
Hindu
values.
The
rumors
were
ignited
by
Congress
leader
Vijay
Wadettiwar's
allegations,
suggesting
Kangana
had
previously
expressed
her
preference
for
beef
on
social
media.
In
response,
Kangana
not
only
refuted
these
claims
but
also
highlighted
her
dedication
to
her
Hindu
faith.
"My
people
know
me
and
they
know
that
I
am
a
proud
Hindu
and
nothing
can
ever
mislead
them,
Jai
Shri
Ram,"
she
stated,
seeking
to
clear
her
name
from
the
controversy.
The
political
sphere
also
reacted
to
these
rumors,
with
BJP
leader
Shaina
NC
criticizing
Wadettiwar's
comments.
Shaina
condemned
the
Congress
party's
approach,
deeming
it
as
a
reflection
of
their
lack
of
ideology
and
an
'anti-women' stance,
further
referencing
past
controversial
comments
made
by
Congress
MP
Randeep
Surjewala
about
Hema
Malini.
On
the
political
front,
Kangana
joined
the
BJP
last
month
and
has
been
actively
campaigning
after
being
announced
as
the
BJP
candidate
for
Mandi.
She
shared
with
the
Hindustan
Times
her
motivations
for
entering
politics,
expressing
a
desire
to
fight
for
people's
welfare
on
a
larger
platform.
Kangana
highlighted
her
advocacy
for
issues
such
as
pay
parity
and
women's
empowerment
as
driving
forces
behind
her
political
ambitions.
In
summary,
Kangana
Ranaut's
emphatic
denial
of
the
beef
consumption
rumors
and
her
assertive
clarification
of
her
dietary
and
religious
practices
have
drawn
attention
once
again
to
the
intersections
of
celebrity,
politics,
and
personal
life
in
the
public
sphere.