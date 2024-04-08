Kangana Ranaut Buys Her Second Swanky Mercedes Maybach After Joining Politics, Can You Guess The Price?

Photo Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram, Yogen Shah/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has always been one of the most controversial Bollywood actresses in the industry. From aggressively commenting on Bollywood nepotism to passing opinions on political matters, the actress has always made headlines for more than one reason. Recently, the actress joined politics supporting the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party and will be contesting elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut Buys A New Car Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted flaunting her swanky new Mercedes Maybach. She was spotted donning a white dress which matched the color of her dreamy white new car. Kangana was clicked by paparazzi as she came out of a salon wearing a pair of black goggles. Take a look at the video:

The Price of Kangana Ranaut's Latest Mercedes Maybach

Kangana's latest car, Mercedes Maybach GLS, is priced at INR 2.43 crore. If you are wondering about the features, let me tell you that the car comes with a 3982 cc engine and 550 horsepower with 730 Nm. Apart from that, it can reach the top speed of 250 kmph. Kangana also owns a Mercedes Maybach S680, worth INR 3.6 crore. According to the reports, Kangana's car collection includes a Mercedes GLE 350D SUV, a BMW 7-series 730LD, and an Audi Q3.

More About Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Work

Kangana saw consecutive box office failures. She is currently gearing up for Emergency, which shows the controversial emergency period led by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Helmed by Kangana, the actress will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi herself. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and late Satish Kaushik.