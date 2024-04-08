Kangana Ranaut Buys Her Second Swanky Mercedes Maybach After Joining Politics, Can You Guess The Price?

Kangana
Ranaut
has
always
been
one
of
the
most
controversial
Bollywood
actresses
in
the
industry.
From
aggressively
commenting
on
Bollywood
nepotism
to
passing
opinions
on
political
matters,
the
actress
has
always
made
headlines
for
more
than
one
reason.
Recently,
the
actress
joined
politics
supporting
the
ruling
party
Bharatiya
Janata
Party
and
will
be
contesting
elections
from
the
Mandi
constituency
in
Himachal
Pradesh.
Kangana
Ranaut
Buys
A
New
Car
Ahead
Of
Lok
Sabha
Election
Kangana
Ranaut
was
recently
spotted
flaunting
her
swanky
new
Mercedes
Maybach.
She
was
spotted
donning
a
white
dress
which
matched
the
color
of
her
dreamy
white
new
car.
Kangana
was
clicked
by
paparazzi
as
she
came
out
of
a
salon
wearing
a
pair
of
black
goggles.
Take
a
look
at
the
video:
The
Price
of
Kangana
Ranaut's
Latest
Mercedes
Maybach
Kangana's
latest
car,
Mercedes
Maybach
GLS,
is
priced
at
INR
2.43
crore.
If
you
are
wondering
about
the
features,
let
me
tell
you
that
the
car
comes
with
a
3982
cc
engine
and
550
horsepower
with
730
Nm.
Apart
from
that,
it
can
reach
the
top
speed
of
250
kmph.
Kangana
also
owns
a
Mercedes
Maybach
S680,
worth
INR
3.6
crore.
According
to
the
reports,
Kangana's
car
collection
includes
a
Mercedes
GLE
350D
SUV,
a
BMW
7-series
730LD,
and
an
Audi
Q3.
Kangana
saw
consecutive
box
office
failures.
She
is
currently
gearing
up
for
Emergency,
which
shows
the
controversial
emergency
period
led
by
former
prime
minister
Indira
Gandhi.
Helmed
by
Kangana,
the
actress
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Indira
Gandhi
herself.
The
film
also
stars
Anupam
Kher,
Shreyas
Talpade,
Mahima
Chaudhary,
and
late
Satish
Kaushik.