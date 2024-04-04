Exclusive! Will Kangana Ranaut Have Favourable Results In Elections? Astrologer Parduman Suri Predicts

Kangana Ranaut Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A few days ago, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be contesting elections for BJP in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actress has started campaigning for the same, and she is getting a lot of support on social media and from the people of Mandi. Every day we get to see the videos of her interacting with the people.

Last year, there were reports of Kangana contesting in elections this year, and Filmibeat had interacted with Astrologer Parduman Suri about it. As at that time there were just reports, we had asked him whether Kangana has chances of winning it and how her career will be as a politician, and he had told us, "Koi result nahi. Kangana Ranaut's date of birth is of number 5. This number is of Deepika Padukone as well as Triptii Dimri. These people are into spiritualism, but according to my analysis, such people should not move towards elections."

"These people should go into production and content management. They are very creative people and you cannot be creative by being under someone else. I feel this is just a rumour and if she is planning to go, so I can't see good results for her," Parduman Suri added.

Well, only time will tell us whether Kangana will win the elections or not. For now, the actress is getting a lot of support from people of Mandi, and her statements have been grabbing everyone's attention.

Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Movies

Talking about her movies, the actress has Emergency lined up which is slated to release in June this year. The movie is directed by Kangana and she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it. The actress' fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens. She also has a Tamil film lined up in which she will be seen alongside her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan.