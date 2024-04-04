Exclusive! Will Kangana Ranaut Have Favourable Results In Elections? Astrologer Parduman Suri Predicts

Kangana
Ranaut
Lok
Sabha
Elections
2024:
A
few
days
ago,
it
was
announced
that
Kangana
Ranaut
will
be
contesting
elections
for
BJP
in
Mandi,
Himachal
Pradesh.
The
actress
has
started
campaigning
for
the
same,
and
she
is
getting
a
lot
of
support
on
social
media
and
from
the
people
of
Mandi.
Every
day
we
get
to
see
the
videos
of
her
interacting
with
the
people.
Last
year,
there
were
reports
of
Kangana
contesting
in
elections
this
year,
and
Filmibeat
had
interacted
with
Astrologer
Parduman
Suri
about
it.
As
at
that
time
there
were
just
reports,
we
had
asked
him
whether
Kangana
has
chances
of
winning
it
and
how
her
career
will
be
as
a
politician,
and
he
had
told
us,
"Koi
result
nahi.
Kangana
Ranaut's
date
of
birth
is
of
number
5.
This
number
is
of
Deepika
Padukone
as
well
as
Triptii
Dimri.
These
people
are
into
spiritualism,
but
according
to
my
analysis,
such
people
should
not
move
towards
elections."
"These
people
should
go
into
production
and
content
management.
They
are
very
creative
people
and
you
cannot
be
creative
by
being
under
someone
else.
I
feel
this
is
just
a
rumour
and
if
she
is
planning
to
go,
so
I
can't
see
good
results
for
her," Parduman
Suri
added.
Well,
only
time
will
tell
us
whether
Kangana
will
win
the
elections
or
not.
For
now,
the
actress
is
getting
a
lot
of
support
from
people
of
Mandi,
and
her
statements
have
been
grabbing
everyone's
attention.
Kangana
Ranaut's
Upcoming
Movies
Talking
about
her
movies,
the
actress
has
Emergency
lined
up
which
is
slated
to
release
in
June
this
year.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Kangana
and
she
plays
the
role
of
former
Prime
Minister
Indira
Gandhi
in
it.
The
actress'
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
her
on
the
big
screens.
She
also
has
a
Tamil
film
lined
up
in
which
she
will
be
seen
alongside
her
Tanu
Weds
Manu
co-star
R
Madhavan.