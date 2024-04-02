Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ekta Kapoor Proves To Be A Blockbuster Jodi; Deliver A Third Consecutive Hit With Crew

While
'Crew'
opened
up
to
an
amazing
response
from
all
across,
Balaji
Motion
Pictures
has
yet
again
hit
the
box
office
bull's
eye,
ensuring
their
3rd
consecutive
hit
with
the
ravishing
diva
of
Bollywood
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan.
Be
it
the
gritty
drama
of
'Udta
Punjab'
to
the
bold
and
refreshing
narrative
of
'Veere
Di
Wedding,'
and
now
the
exciting
ride
of
'Crew,'
the
association
between
Balaji
Motion
Pictures
and
Kareena
has
always
proved
to
be
a
lucky
charm
at
the
box
office.
While
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
is
well
known
as
a
risk-taker,
backing
unconventional
subjects
and
delivering
commercial
entertainers,
Kareena
as
well,
over
the
years
has
gone
hand
in
hand
with
the
producer's
vision
and
supported
these
films
by
playing
pivotal
roles
in
them
which
has
proved
to
be
successful
every
time.
The
monumental
success
of
'Crew'
not
only
solidified
Kareena's
status
as
a
box-office
powerhouse
but
also
cemented
her
position
as
a
cherished
asset
for
Balaji
Motion
Pictures.
With
each
collaboration,
Kareena
has
brought
her
extraordinary
charisma
and
appeal,
elevating
the
films
to
remarkable
heights
of
success.
The
phenomenal
success
of
'Crew'
at
the
box
office
not
only
shows,
the
film's
entertaining
narrative
and
amazing
performances
but
also
highlights
the
invincible
combination
of
Kareena's
star
power
and
Balaji
Motion
Pictures'
visionary
storytelling.
