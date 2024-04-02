Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ekta Kapoor Proves To Be A Blockbuster Jodi; Deliver A Third Consecutive Hit With Crew

While 'Crew' opened up to an amazing response from all across, Balaji Motion Pictures has yet again hit the box office bull's eye, ensuring their 3rd consecutive hit with the ravishing diva of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Be it the gritty drama of 'Udta Punjab' to the bold and refreshing narrative of 'Veere Di Wedding,' and now the exciting ride of 'Crew,' the association between Balaji Motion Pictures and Kareena has always proved to be a lucky charm at the box office. While Ektaa R Kapoor is well known as a risk-taker, backing unconventional subjects and delivering commercial entertainers, Kareena as well, over the years has gone hand in hand with the producer's vision and supported these films by playing pivotal roles in them which has proved to be successful every time.

The monumental success of 'Crew' not only solidified Kareena's status as a box-office powerhouse but also cemented her position as a cherished asset for Balaji Motion Pictures. With each collaboration, Kareena has brought her extraordinary charisma and appeal, elevating the films to remarkable heights of success.

The phenomenal success of 'Crew' at the box office not only shows, the film's entertaining narrative and amazing performances but also highlights the invincible combination of Kareena's star power and Balaji Motion Pictures' visionary storytelling.