Kasoombo Trailer, Release Date: Here's When Hindi Version Of Film Will Release

Mumbai,
Maharashtra
-
April
22,
2024
-
Pen
Studios,
one
of
India's
leading
production
houses,
is
all
set
to
captivate
audiences
across
India
once
again
with
the
fresh
release
of
the
critically
acclaimed
Gujarati
blockbuster
"Kasoombo" in
Hindi.
Following
its
phenomenal
success
in
Gujarat,
the
film
is
poised
to
enthrall
audiences
nationwide
as
it
hits
theaters
on
May
3rd,
2024.
Directed
by
the
visionary
filmmaker
Mr.
Vijaygiri
Bava,
"Kasoombo"
is
a
historical
epic
that
transports
viewers
back
to
the
latter
half
of
the
13th
century,
a
time
marked
by
the
relentless
ambition
of
Allauddin
Khilji.
Driven
by
his
lust
for
conquest
in
BharatVarsh,
Khilji's
tyranny
sparked
a
tale
of
resistance
and
valor
that
would
echo
through
the
ages.
At
the
heart
of
"Kasoombo"
lies
the
inspiring
true
story
of
Dadu
Barot
and
his
band
of
51
villagers
who
courageously
stood
against
the
formidable
might
of
the
Khilji
army
to
save
the
temples
and
uphold
the
glory
of
Sanatan
Sanskriti.
Dr.
Jayantilal
Gada
(Pen
Studios),
expressed
his
excitement
about
bringing
this
timeless
tale
to
a
wider
audience.
He
remarked,
"We
are
thrilled
to
present
'Kasoombo' to
audiences
across
India.
This
film
is
not
merely
entertainment;
it
is
a
tribute
to
the
valor
and
sacrifice
of
our
ancestors,
whose
stories
continue
to
inspire
us
today."
Director
Vijaygiri
Bava
shared
his
thoughts
on
the
film's
journey,
stating,
"With
'Kasoombo,'
our
aim
was
to
honor
the
legacy
of
Gujarat's
brave
Sanatani
warriors
and
their
historic
stand
against
oppression.
I
am
grateful
to
Pen
Studios
for
their
unwavering
support
in
bringing
this
vision
to
life."
Pen
Marudhar,
the
biggest
network
for
India
release,
will
be
distributing
the
film
as
an
All
India
release.
"Kasoombo" stands
as
a
testament
to
Gujarat's
rich
heritage
of
courage
and
sacrifice,
reminding
audiences
of
the
timeless
values
that
define
the
land.
As
the
nation
prepares
to
witness
the
epic
clash
between
51
villagers
and
the
Khilji
army,
the
spirit
of
bravery
and
dedication
resonates
now
more
than
ever.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 13:09 [IST]