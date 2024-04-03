Katrina Kaif Was FIRST Choice For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Couldn’t Do It For THIS Reason

Photo Credit:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Choice: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer masala-actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk-of-the-town lately. The trailer of the film had received a good response from the fans and the film fraternity. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM features three gorgeous leading ladies - Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. However, did you guys know Katrina Kaif was apparently the first choice for the film.

Katrina Kaif Was First Choice For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Last week, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram handle and shared the BMCM trailer on her Insta story. Giving a shout-out, the actress wrote how proud she is of Ali Abbas Zafar. Responding to her story, Ali requested Katrina to keep her dates free for their next film. He wrote, "Thank you @katrinakaif missed you on BMCM please keep your dates free for the next one."

During a conversation with News18, Ali said, "Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don't cast her, she calls and tells me, 'Why aren't you taking me in your film?' She said the same this time around too. Whenever I've worked with her, we've always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo. Katrina couldn't do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film."

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar share a close bond with each other. The duo worked together in films like 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sultan'. Ali was also set to direct Katrina for an action film which got postponed due to Covid-19.

Coming back to BMCM, the action-entertainer is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

