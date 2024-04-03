Katrina Kaif Was FIRST Choice For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Couldn’t Do It For THIS Reason

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
First
Choice:
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff
starrer
masala-actioner
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
the
talk-of-the-town
lately.
The
trailer
of
the
film
had
received
a
good
response
from
the
fans
and
the
film
fraternity.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
BMCM
features
three
gorgeous
leading
ladies
-
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F.
However,
did
you
guys
know
Katrina
Kaif
was
apparently
the
first
choice
for
the
film.
Katrina
Kaif
Was
First
Choice
For
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan:
Last
week,
Katrina
Kaif
took
to
her
official
Instagram
handle
and
shared
the
BMCM
trailer
on
her
Insta
story.
Giving
a
shout-out,
the
actress
wrote
how
proud
she
is
of
Ali
Abbas
Zafar.
Responding
to
her
story,
Ali
requested
Katrina
to
keep
her
dates
free
for
their
next
film.
He
wrote,
"Thank
you
@katrinakaif
missed
you
on
BMCM
please
keep
your
dates
free
for
the
next
one."
During
a
conversation
with
News18,
Ali
said,
"Katrina
is
always
on
my
mind
when
it
comes
to
making
any
film.
If
I
don't
cast
her,
she
calls
and
tells
me,
'Why
aren't
you
taking
me
in
your
film?'
She
said
the
same
this
time
around
too.
Whenever
I've
worked
with
her,
we've
always
shared
a
great
bond
as
a
director-actor
duo.
Katrina
couldn't
do
our
film
because
she
was
busy
with
something
else.
I
just
hope
that
she
keeps
her
dates
free
for
my
next
film."
For
the
unversed,
Katrina
Kaif
and
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
share
a
close
bond
with
each
other.
The
duo
worked
together
in
films
like
'Mere
Brother
Ki
Dulhan',
'Tiger
Zinda
Hai'
and
'Sultan'.
Ali
was
also
set
to
direct
Katrina
for
an
action
film
which
got
postponed
due
to
Covid-19.
Coming
back
to
BMCM,
the
action-entertainer
is
all
set
to
hit
theatres
on
Eid
2024.