Do You Know Kiara Advani Changed Diapers & Taught At A Play School Before Her Grand Bollywood Debut; Deets In

Kiara Advani's Used To Change Diapers Before Becoming Actress: Did you know what was Kiara Advani's previous job? The actress might now look stunning in front of cameras once did some kind of jobs that one would almost never do. Kiara loves childrens and she almost never had any problem in portraying the role of pregnant women in movies like Kabir Singh and Good News. Kiara who has tied knot with Sidharth Malhotra is speculated to be making crores when it comes to her net worth. Let us explore what the actress used to do when she was not a heroine.

WHAT DID KIARA ADVANI USE TO DO BEFORE BECOMING AN ACTRESS?

The renowned actress Kiara Advani who makes remuneration in crores revealed in an interview about her previous job. Kiara was a nursery teacher in a pre school run by her mother. "I used to go to pre-school at 7 in the morning and stay there to take care of the children," Kiara said in an interview with Radio City. She further explained, "I have done everything in terms of managing children. I sang nursery rhymes. I taught them letters and numbers. I also changed their diapers." Kiara confessed that she likes children and would like to have one of her own one day.

WHAT IS KIARA ADVANI'S NET WORTH?

Kiara Advani is making ample amount of money from his acting career. According to Financial Express, the actress' net worth is estimated to be 40 crore. This amount includes earning from moives, brand endorsements, and investments. Her fee in the movies is calculated to be around 3 crore.

According to the reports, Kiara owns a residence in Mahalaxmi worth 15 crore. As of now, she resides with her husband Sidharth in property worth 70 crore. Moreover, Kiara also owns various luxury cars, including Mercedes and BMW.