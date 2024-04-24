Do You Know Kiara Advani Changed Diapers & Taught At A Play School Before Her Grand Bollywood Debut; Deets In

Kiara
Advani's
Used
To
Change
Diapers
Before
Becoming
Actress:
Did
you
know
what
was
Kiara
Advani's
previous
job?
The
actress
might
now
look
stunning
in
front
of
cameras
once
did
some
kind
of
jobs
that
one
would
almost
never
do.
Kiara
loves
childrens
and
she
almost
never
had
any
problem
in
portraying
the
role
of
pregnant
women
in
movies
like
Kabir
Singh
and
Good
News.
Kiara
who
has
tied
knot
with
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
speculated
to
be
making
crores
when
it
comes
to
her
net
worth.
Let
us
explore
what
the
actress
used
to
do
when
she
was
not
a
heroine.
WHAT
DID
KIARA
ADVANI
USE
TO
DO
BEFORE
BECOMING
AN
ACTRESS?
The
renowned
actress
Kiara
Advani
who
makes
remuneration
in
crores
revealed
in
an
interview
about
her
previous
job.
Kiara
was
a
nursery
teacher
in
a
pre
school
run
by
her
mother.
"I
used
to
go
to
pre-school
at
7
in
the
morning
and
stay
there
to
take
care
of
the
children," Kiara
said
in
an
interview
with
Radio
City.
She
further
explained,
"I
have
done
everything
in
terms
of
managing
children.
I
sang
nursery
rhymes.
I
taught
them
letters
and
numbers.
I
also
changed
their
diapers."
Kiara
confessed
that
she
likes
children
and
would
like
to
have
one
of
her
own
one
day.
Kiara
Advani
is
making
ample
amount
of
money
from
his
acting
career.
According
to
Financial
Express,
the
actress' net
worth
is
estimated
to
be
40
crore.
This
amount
includes
earning
from
moives,
brand
endorsements,
and
investments.
Her
fee
in
the
movies
is
calculated
to
be
around
3
crore.
According
to
the
reports,
Kiara
owns
a
residence
in
Mahalaxmi
worth
15
crore.
As
of
now,
she
resides
with
her
husband
Sidharth
in
property
worth
70
crore.
Moreover,
Kiara
also
owns
various
luxury
cars,
including
Mercedes
and
BMW.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 16:59 [IST]