Kill Teaser Release Date & Time: Karan Johar's Thriller Surges Excitement, Maker Says Box office hai bhaiya...

Kill
Teaser
Release
Date
&
Time:
Fulfilling
the
much
awaited
excitement
among
the
fans,
the
filmmaker
Karan
Johar
took
to
his
Instagram
story
to
unveil
'Kill'
Teaser
release
date
and
time.
The
highly
anticipated
movie
is
the
collaboration
of
Karan
Johar
and
Gunnet
Monga
Kapoor.
Set
to
release
on
July
5,
2024,
the
movie's
villain
Fani
has
caught
the
attention
of
the
critics.
Raghav
Juyal
portraying
the
role
of
Fani
asks
the
viewers,
"I
do
have
a
warning
for
them
-
himmat
hai
toh
hall
mein
aao!" Besides
releasing
in
Indian
theaters,
'Kill'
premiered
at
Toronto
Film
Festival
Midnight
Madness
in
2023.
'KILL' TEASER
RELESE
DATE
&
TIME
Yesterday,
Karan
Johan
teased
his
fans
on
Instagram
by
uploading
a
story
saying,
"Next
Stop
'Kill'
Teaser
Out
Tomorrow!"
Today,
he
took
to
social
media
again
to
reshare
Shikya
Entertainment's
post,
revealed
'Kill'
Teaser
will
release
on
April
4,
2024
at
7.30
pm.
KARAN
JOHAR
BASHES
AT
BOX
OFFICE
Ahead
of
announcing
'Kill'
Teaser
release
date
and
time,
Karan
Johar
took
to
his
story
to
take
a
toll
at
Box
Office.
Being
a
long
time
in
the
industry,
karan
very
well
understand
how
box
office
works
and
nowhe
compares
the
same
with
Instagram
reel.
He
wrote,
"Bada
scale
chahiye
toh
woh
banao!
Action
chali!
Action
banao!
Love
story
chali
toh
love
story
banao!
Chick
flick
hit
hui
toh
waha
jao!
Mausam
har
hafte
badalta
hai..."
He
continued
mocking,
"Conviction
har
hafte
marta
hai!
Box
office
hai
bhaiya
Instagram
reel
nahi...
30
second
ki
trending
mein
reh
jaoge
wahi
ke
wahi!"
Directed
by
Nikhil
Nagesh
Bhat,
'Kill'
features
Lakshya,
Raghav
Juyal,
and
Tanya
Maniktala
in
lead.
Furthermore,
the
screenplay
is
written
by
Nikhil
Nagesh
Bhat
and
Ayesha
Syed.
The
official
synopsis
of
the
movie
says,
"Follows
a
passenger
on
a
train
to
New
Delhi.
The
train
soon
becomes
a
combat
battleground
as
a
pair
of
commandos
face
an
army
of
invading
bandits."
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 16:03 [IST]