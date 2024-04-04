Kill Teaser Release Date & Time: Karan Johar's Thriller Surges Excitement, Maker Says Box office hai bhaiya...

Kill Teaser Release Date & Time: Fulfilling the much awaited excitement among the fans, the filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to unveil 'Kill' Teaser release date and time. The highly anticipated movie is the collaboration of Karan Johar and Gunnet Monga Kapoor. Set to release on July 5, 2024, the movie's villain Fani has caught the attention of the critics. Raghav Juyal portraying the role of Fani asks the viewers, "I do have a warning for them - himmat hai toh hall mein aao!" Besides releasing in Indian theaters, 'Kill' premiered at Toronto Film Festival Midnight Madness in 2023.

'KILL' TEASER RELESE DATE & TIME

Yesterday, Karan Johan teased his fans on Instagram by uploading a story saying, "Next Stop 'Kill' Teaser Out Tomorrow!" Today, he took to social media again to reshare Shikya Entertainment's post, revealed 'Kill' Teaser will release on April 4, 2024 at 7.30 pm.

KARAN JOHAR BASHES AT BOX OFFICE

Ahead of announcing 'Kill' Teaser release date and time, Karan Johar took to his story to take a toll at Box Office. Being a long time in the industry, karan very well understand how box office works and nowhe compares the same with Instagram reel. He wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh woh banao! Action chali! Action banao! Love story chali toh love story banao! Chick flick hit hui toh waha jao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai..." He continued mocking, "Conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaoge wahi ke wahi!"

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Kill' features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in lead. Furthermore, the screenplay is written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and Ayesha Syed. The official synopsis of the movie says, "Follows a passenger on a train to New Delhi. The train soon becomes a combat battleground as a pair of commandos face an army of invading bandits."