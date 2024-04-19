Kiran Rao Had 'A Lot Of Miscarriages', Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Shares Personal & Physical Battles

Aamir Khan's Ex Kiran Rao Opens Up About Miscarriages: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married to each other in 2005. Their marriage worked for 16 years and in 2021 the duo announced the news of their separation. Despite their divorce, the former couple continued to co-parent their son Azad. At several events earlier Kiran opened up about having Azad through IVF surrogacy. Recently, Kiran revealed that while she was trying to conceive while with Amir Khan, she had to go through a lot of miscarriages. Besides opening up about her several miscarriages, Kiran also shed light on how it's not always important to end a relationship on an ugly note. She revealed how her relationship is now with ex Aamir Khan.

KIRAN RAO OPENS UP ABOUT SEVERAL MISCARRIAGES

Talking about her movies in an interview with Zoom, Kira said, "The year Dhobi Ghat was made was the year Azad was born." She then added, "I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I have had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physcial health issues." Depite being very keen to have a child, Kiran claimed that she was finding it hard to have one. Back when Azad was born, Kiran confessed that she was not at right head space to make a film. That was the reason when Kiran wrote scripts back then, she was never staisfied with it. Kiran added, "I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. I'll never regret not having made a film in 10 years. I have no regrets because I enjoyed it thoroughly."

ARE KIRAN RAO AND AAMIR KHAN STILL FRIENDS AFTER DIVORCE?

Kiran claims that she does not regret and neither does she blame herself for divorcing Aamir Khan. When asked whether Aamir gets involved in her films, Kiran says, "I rely on him a lot. He is a bit of my tuning fork, you know." She further adds that once Aamir approves her projects and knows the script inside out, she rely on his opinions completey. But when they have disagreement, Kiran does not hestitate to fight against him.