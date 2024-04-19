Kiran Rao Had 'A Lot Of Miscarriages', Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Shares Personal & Physical Battles

Aamir
Khan's
Ex
Kiran
Rao
Opens
Up
About
Miscarriages:
Aamir
Khan
and
Kiran
Rao
got
married
to
each
other
in
2005.
Their
marriage
worked
for
16
years
and
in
2021
the
duo
announced
the
news
of
their
separation.
Despite
their
divorce,
the
former
couple
continued
to
co-parent
their
son
Azad.
At
several
events
earlier
Kiran
opened
up
about
having
Azad
through
IVF
surrogacy.
Recently,
Kiran
revealed
that
while
she
was
trying
to
conceive
while
with
Amir
Khan,
she
had
to
go
through
a
lot
of
miscarriages.
Besides
opening
up
about
her
several
miscarriages,
Kiran
also
shed
light
on
how
it's
not
always
important
to
end
a
relationship
on
an
ugly
note.
She
revealed
how
her
relationship
is
now
with
ex
Aamir
Khan.
Talking
about
her
movies
in
an
interview
with
Zoom,
Kira
said,
"The
year
Dhobi
Ghat
was
made
was
the
year
Azad
was
born." She
then
added,
"I
had
tried
very
hard
to
have
a
child.
For
five
years,
I
have
had
a
lot
of
miscarriages,
a
lot
of
personal,
physcial
health
issues."
Depite
being
very
keen
to
have
a
child,
Kiran
claimed
that
she
was
finding
it
hard
to
have
one.
Back
when
Azad
was
born,
Kiran
confessed
that
she
was
not
at
right
head
space
to
make
a
film.
That
was
the
reason
when
Kiran
wrote
scripts
back
then,
she
was
never
staisfied
with
it.
Kiran
added,
"I
enjoyed
having
Azad
so
much.
Those
were
some
of
the
best
years
of
my
life.
I'll
never
regret
not
having
made
a
film
in
10
years.
I
have
no
regrets
because
I
enjoyed
it
thoroughly."
ARE
KIRAN
RAO
AND
AAMIR
KHAN
STILL
FRIENDS
AFTER
DIVORCE?
Kiran
claims
that
she
does
not
regret
and
neither
does
she
blame
herself
for
divorcing
Aamir
Khan.
When
asked
whether
Aamir
gets
involved
in
her
films,
Kiran
says,
"I
rely
on
him
a
lot.
He
is
a
bit
of
my
tuning
fork,
you
know."
She
further
adds
that
once
Aamir
approves
her
projects
and
knows
the
script
inside
out,
she
rely
on
his
opinions
completey.
But
when
they
have
disagreement,
Kiran
does
not
hestitate
to
fight
against
him.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 20:30 [IST]