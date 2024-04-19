Komal Pandey & Siddharth Batra New House: What is the cost of Mumkin? Inside Pics & More Details

Komal Pandey & BF Siddharth Batra Buys New House: Social media influencer Komal Pandey along with her boyfriend Siddharth Batra has bought a new house. She shares the glimpse of inside pics of the house on social media. Komal was seen donning the Indian attire as she sat in the grih pravesh of her new home. From being a Sarojni girl to a star, Komal came a long way. She penned down her entire journey on social media post, revealing how she and her boyfriend struggled to create a safe space for themselves. It's a big thing for middle class kids to settle in a big city like Mumbai and buy a lavish house for themselves. As we delve deeper into it, let us take a look at Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra's house.

WHAT IS THE COST OF KOMAL PANDEY & SIDDHARTH BATRA'S HOUSE MUMKIN?

The cost of Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra's new house, "Mumkin," is yet to be disclosed. However, it undoubtedly commands a price tag in the realm of crores. Securing a lavish residence in Mumbai is no small feat, but Komal and Siddharth have successfully accomplished it. Komal, boasting 1.9 million followers on social media, has ascended to the status of a fashionista and digital monarch with her captivating content.

INSIDE PICS OF KOMAL PANDEY & SIDDHARTH BATRA'S NEW HOUSE 'MUMKIN'

Komal and Siddharth have shared a plethora of pictures showcasing their new house on social media. The entrance features a distinctive rounded triangle-shaped panel adorned with the name "Mumkin." Speculations suggest the house comprises two floors. Inside, a sleek white staircase elegantly divides the space into two halves. The ground floor boasts a striking black and white color scheme. Illumination is provided by lights attached to each step of the staircase, ensuring clear visibility during the night. Additionally, the walls of the house are adorned with lavish designs, adding to its allure.

KOMAL PANDEY SHARES HER JOURNEY OF BUYING MUMKIN WITH BF SIDDHARTH BATRA

Komal shares a slew of posts on social media where she along with her boyfriend dons the Indian attire as they attend grih pravesh of the new house. Komal writes, "In early winter 2022, we embarked on a beautiful journey, that cemented our bond in ways we had never imagined. Call it house-hunting, but for us.. it was always about creating a safe space where our love could thrive."

She then added that the road of buying the house was not smooth. "With each step forward, it felt like we took ten steps back. From navigating the complexities of home-ownership to weathering storms of kinds we had never imagined, every moment was a testament to our perseverance" wrote Komal. She claimed how building a house was always a dream for both of them but they were "certainly not prepared for it." She then explained her struggles, saying, "From financial strain for over two years now, emotional exhaustion, mental assault by some very cruel men to anxiety- these were our constant companions, testing our resilience at every turn." Komal claimed that while both were invested in getting their hosue built, both of theirs professional lives were hampered in the process.

Towards the end of her post, she adds, "Now, as we stand amidst the walls of 'Mumkin,' we are humbled by the magnitude of what we've accomplished. More than just a structure, this home is a symbol of our determination.. together, as a couple." Even though the road to build a house together was long and challenging but Komal and Siddharth successfully managed to do it.