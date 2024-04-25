What's Cooking Between Konkona Sen Sharma And 5-Year-Younger Amol Parashar? Ex-husband Ranvir Shorey Hints

Photo Credit: Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram, Ranvir Shorey/Instagram, Amol Parashar/Instagram

Konkona Sen Sharma's Ex-Husband Opens Up About Her Dating Life: Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, when it comes to personal life as well as professional decisions. The actress, who got married to Ranvir Shorey in 2010, ended their marriage in 2015. The reason for their breakup is still unknown, and both parties chose to stay mum about the same. However, recently, one comment of Ranvir Shorey left everyone wondering about Konkona's current relationship status.

Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Posing In Semi-n*de Clothes, Internet Asks To Do 'High Five', Here's Why

Is Konkona Sen Sharma Dating 5-year-old Amol Parashar?

In a recent tweet made by a parody account of Nirav Modi, it was written taking a political dig at Ranvir Shorey, "Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." After which, Ranvir solidified the statement by commenting, "I agree."

Konkana Sen sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nxMyKc15sg — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) April 24, 2024

More About Konkona Sen Sharma And Ranvir Shorey

Although Konkona and Ranvir got separated in 2015 and officially got divorced in 2020, the duo's separation never made any nasty headlines. Konkona tweeted back in 2015 about the mutual separation taking to X, she wrote, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but we will continue to be friends and co-parent our son. I will appreciate your support. Thank you."

Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 14, 2015

Earlier Konkona spoke about how Ranvir is a good father to Haroon. She said, "I am very lucky because Haroon's father is a very involved parent. The thing is, because both of us are working and shooting, we are able to mostly balance it out. When Haroon's father is shooting, I try to be in town and vice versa".

Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation; Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in Netflix's Killer Soup. She is all set to star in Anurag Basu's romantic anthology, Metro In Dino, which is the sequel of Life In A Metro(2007).