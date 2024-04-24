Arti & Dipak Sangeet: Bride-To-Be Turns Up Emotions As She Dedicates Song To Krushna Abhishek, Watch Video

Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony: Arti Singh is all over the moon amid her pre-wedding festivities. The TV actress' haldi, mehndi, and sageet function has happened until now. The bride-to-be is now all set to tie knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. Ahead of the D-day, the actress was seen making everyone emotional, reminding them that soon she will be leaving her maternal home. Arti who chose to not wear a green color lehnga at her mehndi function, chose the color for her sangeet ceremony. She previously said that she will be keeping the best of her attire for the wedding day and will keep her pre-wedding outfits less goddy.

ARTI SINGH TURNS EVERYONE EMOTIONAL AT HER SANGEET CEREMONY

Ahead of her sangeet performance, Arti shared a bunch of snaps with the audience. These photos were her pictures with brother Krushna Abhishek, friends, and family. The song dedicated to everyone started with, "Ooo bhaiyaa, Ooo sakhiya, Ooo babul, Ooo maiya." Arti then took the stage to perform on "Angan Galiyan Chaubara, Chod Gayi Bachpan Sara." Emotional emerged among the audience, including friends, family, and soon-to-be husband as Arti performed in these songs.

Arti sported a gree colored lehnga on her sangeet function. The heavy embroided lehnga was paired with backless blouse. The actress donned stone studded emerald green jewelry with the outfit. While, Dipak donned a black and white colored kurta shoti set.

BIG BOSS 13 REUNION TAKES PLACE AT ARTI SINGH & DIPAK CHAUHAN'S SANGEET

Arti Singh was one of the contestants of Big Boss 13. During the show, the actress made a lot of friends and almost all of them were seen presenting their best selves at Arti & Dipak's Sangeet. The couple's sangeet function was attended by Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi, evoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai. The other celebs who attended the function were best friend Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Kishwer Merchantt, Sana Makbul, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Yuvika Chaudhary.