Laapataa Ladies Fame Nitanshi Goel Got Call From Aamir Khan's Team In Few Hours After Audition

At just 16, Nitanshi Goel, a renowned teen social media influencer and versatile actress, commands a fan following of 10 million on Instagram. With numerous projects in both television and film, Nitanshi has consistently proven her talent, emerging as a captivating star in the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry.Nitanshi has left an indelible mark in films like Sukhee, Bajirao Mastani, MS Dhoni, Indu Sarkar, and more, showcasing her diverse talents across various cinematic endeavors, Nitanshi's stellar performance in 'Laapataa Ladies' is earning accolades from the audience, adding another feather to her cap of versatile and applauded roles.

Nitanshi's journey took a significant leap with her portrayal of Phool Kumari in Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's latest film, 'Laapataa Ladies.' The movie, produced by the formidable trio of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Despande, tells a compelling story of the accidental swap of two newlywed brides during a train journey.

While talking to a reputed media portal Nitanshi shared her experience of the audition process. Recalling it, Nitanshi mentioned her initial lack of awareness about the association with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, saying, "When I got the offer to audition for it, I had no clue that it was associated with Kiran ma'am or Aamir (Khan, actor and co-producer of the movie) sir." Continuing, she added, "The moment I read three long scenes, I just wanted to be a part of it. I prepped the whole night for the project and watched old movies. I woke up and got ready as Phool: I didn't even have a saree, so I wore a lehenga dupatta somehow."

The turning point came when Aamir Khan expressed his desire to meet her, leaving Nitanshi initially thinking it was a prank call she says, "I got a call within a few hours of the audition that Kiran ma'am and Aamir sir wanted to meet me for lunch. At first I thought that it was a prank call," she shares, adding, "Maine bola ki mere dimaag main toh ek hi Aamir Khan aa rahe hain, par aap please specifically bataaiye aap kiski baat kar rahe hain. They assured me that it was him, and i was surprised." "I was so nervous to meet him."

Aamir Khan responded enthusiastically after watching Nitanshi's audition, saying, "Aapne kya kamaal ka audition diya hai," recalls Nitanshi, "It felt so special as my mum also started weeping. Mera kitna bada sapna sachh ho gaya. I've always looked up to him, and now him having conversations about my life and praising me was unbelievable!"

Nitanshi Goel's journey from audition rooms to receiving praise from Aamir Khan reflects the tenacity and talent of this rising star. As she continues to shine, her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors and fans alike, proving that age is no barrier when passion and dedication fuel one's dreams.