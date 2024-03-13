Laapataa Ladies Fame Nitanshi Goel Got Call From Aamir Khan's Team In Few Hours After Audition

At
just
16,
Nitanshi
Goel,
a
renowned
teen
social
media
influencer
and
versatile
actress,
commands
a
fan
following
of
10
million
on
Instagram.
With
numerous
projects
in
both
television
and
film,
Nitanshi
has
consistently
proven
her
talent,
emerging
as
a
captivating
star
in
the
dynamic
landscape
of
the
entertainment
industry.Nitanshi
has
left
an
indelible
mark
in
films
like
Sukhee,
Bajirao
Mastani,
MS
Dhoni,
Indu
Sarkar,
and
more,
showcasing
her
diverse
talents
across
various
cinematic
endeavors,
Nitanshi's
stellar
performance
in
'Laapataa
Ladies'
is
earning
accolades
from
the
audience,
adding
another
feather
to
her
cap
of
versatile
and
applauded
roles.
Nitanshi's
journey
took
a
significant
leap
with
her
portrayal
of
Phool
Kumari
in
Aamir
Khan
and
Kiran
Rao's
latest
film,
'Laapataa
Ladies.'
The
movie,
produced
by
the
formidable
trio
of
Aamir
Khan,
Kiran
Rao,
and
Jyoti
Despande,
tells
a
compelling
story
of
the
accidental
swap
of
two
newlywed
brides
during
a
train
journey.
While
talking
to
a
reputed
media
portal
Nitanshi
shared
her
experience
of
the
audition
process.
Recalling
it,
Nitanshi
mentioned
her
initial
lack
of
awareness
about
the
association
with
Kiran
Rao
and
Aamir
Khan,
saying,
"When
I
got
the
offer
to
audition
for
it,
I
had
no
clue
that
it
was
associated
with
Kiran
ma'am
or
Aamir
(Khan,
actor
and
co-producer
of
the
movie)
sir." Continuing,
she
added,
"The
moment
I
read
three
long
scenes,
I
just
wanted
to
be
a
part
of
it.
I
prepped
the
whole
night
for
the
project
and
watched
old
movies.
I
woke
up
and
got
ready
as
Phool:
I
didn't
even
have
a
saree,
so
I
wore
a
lehenga
dupatta
somehow."
The
turning
point
came
when
Aamir
Khan
expressed
his
desire
to
meet
her,
leaving
Nitanshi
initially
thinking
it
was
a
prank
call
she
says,
"I
got
a
call
within
a
few
hours
of
the
audition
that
Kiran
ma'am
and
Aamir
sir
wanted
to
meet
me
for
lunch.
At
first
I
thought
that
it
was
a
prank
call,"
she
shares,
adding,
"Maine
bola
ki
mere
dimaag
main
toh
ek
hi
Aamir
Khan
aa
rahe
hain,
par
aap
please
specifically
bataaiye
aap
kiski
baat
kar
rahe
hain.
They
assured
me
that
it
was
him,
and
i
was
surprised."
"I
was
so
nervous
to
meet
him."
Aamir
Khan
responded
enthusiastically
after
watching
Nitanshi's
audition,
saying,
"Aapne
kya
kamaal
ka
audition
diya
hai,"
recalls
Nitanshi,
"It
felt
so
special
as
my
mum
also
started
weeping.
Mera
kitna
bada
sapna
sachh
ho
gaya.
I've
always
looked
up
to
him,
and
now
him
having
conversations
about
my
life
and
praising
me
was
unbelievable!"
Nitanshi
Goel's
journey
from
audition
rooms
to
receiving
praise
from
Aamir
Khan
reflects
the
tenacity
and
talent
of
this
rising
star.
As
she
continues
to
shine,
her
story
serves
as
an
inspiration
for
aspiring
actors
and
fans
alike,
proving
that
age
is
no
barrier
when
passion
and
dedication
fuel
one's
dreams.