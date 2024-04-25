Lahore 1947 Cast: Rab Se Hai Dua Star Karanvir Sharma Set To Join Rajkumar Santoshi's Film?
Bollywood actor Karanvir Sharma is in talks to join 'Lahore 1947', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. With stars like Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the film marks a significant collaboration and is eagerly anticipated.
Karanvir
Sharma,
known
for
his
role
in
the
Yami
Gautam
starrer
"A
Thursday" and
his
portrayal
of
Haider
in
the
Zee
TV
show
"Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua,"
is
reportedly
in
talks
to
join
the
cast
of
the
upcoming
film
"Lahore
1947."
This
project,
directed
by
Rajkumar
Santoshi
and
backed
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
recently
started
production.
With
big
names
like
Sunny
Deol,
Preity
Zinta,
and
Shabana
Azmi
already
on
board,
the
film
promises
to
be
an
interesting
addition
to
Bollywood's
offerings
next
year.
The
industry
buzz
suggests
that
this
isn't
the
first
time
Sharma
has
been
approached
by
Santoshi.
They
were
supposed
to
collaborate
on
"Ajab
Prem
Ki
Ghazab
Kahaani,"
but
due
to
some
internal
changes,
it
didn't
happen.
Before
Ranbir
Kapoor
was
finalized,
Sharma
was
considered
for
a
pivotal
role
in
that
film.
"Lahore
1947"
marks
a
significant
turn
in
Sharma’s
career,
potentially
bringing
him
into
the
limelight
with
a
substantial
role.
This
film
is
especially
noteworthy
as
it
signals
the
first
collaboration
between
Sunny
Deol
and
Aamir
Khan
(as
a
producer),
creating
a
buzz
in
Bollywood
circles.
Directed
by
Rajkumar
Santoshi,
"Lahore
1947"
is
also
expected
to
star
Abhimanyu
Singh
and
Karan
Deol,
with
reports
suggesting
that
Ali
Fazal
may
also
join
the
cast
in
a
key
role.
Karanvir
Sharma's
journey
in
the
entertainment
industry
has
been
marked
by
a
variety
of
roles
across
films,
television,
and
OTT
platforms.
His
work
in
movies
like
"Zid,"
"Azhar,"
and
"Shaadi
Mein
Zaroor
Aana"
has
showcased
his
versatility
as
an
actor.
Despite
efforts
to
reach
out
to
Sharma
for
confirmation
on
his
involvement
in
"Lahore
1947,"
the
actor
was
unavailable
for
comment.
With
its
star-studded
cast
and
historical
backdrop,
"Lahore
1947"
is
positioned
as
a
film
to
watch
out
for
in
the
coming
year.
As
details
continue
to
emerge,
fans
of
Sharma
and
Bollywood
at
large
are
eagerly
awaiting
official
announcements
and
further
updates
on
this
promising
project.